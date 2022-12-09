ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Memphis faces Detroit, looks for 5th straight home win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -10

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Detroit trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 10-2 on their home court. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.9.

The Pistons are 3-12 on the road. Detroit ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 2.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 122-112 in the last matchup on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 11.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 49.9 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Jake LaRavia: day to day (foot), Steven Adams: day to day (right shoulder).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Isaiah Livers: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Randle, Brunson lead Knicks past Bulls 128-120 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson added a season-high 30, including a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in overtime, and the New York Knicks won their fifth straight, 128-120 over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Randle missed a chance to win the game in regulation when his step-back shot from the baseline resulted in an air ball and shot-clock violation with 0.7 seconds left. But Quentin Grimes and Brunson each nailed 3-pointers with less than a minute left in OT to give the Knicks a nine-point lead. DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Zach LaVine had 25 for the Bulls, who fell in overtime for the second consecutive game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Herro makes 9 3s, scores 35 points to lead Heat past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 35 points in the Miami Heat’s 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Herro made a mid-range jumper to finish the scoring with 4.9 seconds left. “The play was drawn up for me to shoot it,” Herro said. “It was one-on-one, so I felt like I had an advantage.” Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a mid-range jumper, and Josh Giddey’s putback rimmed out at the buzzer. “I thought I felt contact,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I guess the ref didn’t think so. It was tough.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night. On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn’t much of a contest. Maryland (8-3) committed the game’s first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help. After going 2 for 24 from 3-point range in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, Maryland missed its first eight shots from the field and nine of its first 10 from beyond the arc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

No. 20 Arizona women rip Texas Southern with big second half

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez had double-doubles and No. 20 Arizona held Texas Southern to 14 second-half points in an 89-55 victory on Wednesday night in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game. Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Martinez added 16 points with 12 rebounds for Arizona (8-1). Maya Nnaji scored 11 points and Jade Loville 10. Leading 51-40 at halftime, Arizona extended its lead in the third quarter, holding Texas Southern without a field goal and forcing 10 turnovers in the first 8-plus minutes of the second half. Arizona outscored the Tigers 26-6 to take a 77-46 lead into the fourth quarter. Much like the third quarter, Texas Southern went nearly the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth without a field goal until Jaelynn Compton hit a 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Johns scores 18 as VCU beats Radford 70-62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points to help VCU defeat Radford 70-62 on Wednesday night. Johns was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Rams (7-4). Jalen DeLoach scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Adrian Baldwin Jr. recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field. Kenyon Giles led the Highlanders (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Radford also got 11 points from DaQuan Smith. In addition, Bryan Antoine finished with nine points and six steals. ___
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

Gaudreau scores twice as Wild top Red Wings 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the season as the Minnesota Wild won 4-1 on Wednesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves in net for Minnesota to improve his record to 6-4-1. Mats Zuccarello extended his point streak to eight games with a second-period goal for the Wild, who earned their third straight win. “We’ve got two good goalies and we’re doing a lot of good things,” Zuccarello said. “Just have to stick with it even though I don’t think we played our best game today.” Detroit goalie Magnus Hellberg made just his second start in net this year and sixth NHL start of his career Wednesday. He stopped 18 of the 21 Wild shots he faced.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Mahomes' brilliance for KC blighted by more turnover trouble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid made it clear Sunday night that he wouldn’t simply forget about the uncharacteristic three interceptions that Patrick Mahomes had thrown against the Denver Broncos. Those turnovers allowed a 27-point lead to nearly evaporate and almost doomed the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat. Reid just wanted to make sure folks remembered Mahomes’ brilliance, too. There was the no-look, side-arm fling over two closing Broncos defenders that landed softly in the hands of Jerick McKinnon, who took it 56 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Vikings searching for solutions on defense after latest leak

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have found a winning formula for this season despite a vulnerable defense: producing enough well-timed sacks, stops and turnovers in scoring range to offset the concerning amount of total yards they’ve surrendered. What if the takeaways don’t come and the pass rush isn’t there? They’re in trouble, as their 34-23 defeat in Detroit clearly and plainly stated Sunday. The Vikings didn’t come close to sacking Jared Goff, who shredded their injury-thinned secondary. The potent Lions not only didn’t turn the ball over at all, they scored six times with only one punt over their last nine possessions. “I think we need to take a look at what we can do to potentially help our guys be in a position to make more plays, be a little bit more aggressive, possibly,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Ultimately I think we need to generate more rush, however we do it, and then just try to limit explosives.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy