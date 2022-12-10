Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Clinton sends Newberry packing
Taliek Fuller led Clinton past Newberry with 20 points as the Red Devils defeated their nearby rival, Newberry, by a score of 68-56 on Tuesday night. “Newberry is a tough opponent,” said CHS head coach Eddie Romines. “We won because we played good defense, rebounded well and played together on defense.”
laurenscountysports.com
Little in common in Crusaders' split
GREENVILLE – Ned Murphy scored 24 points, leading Our Lady of the Rosary to a 48-44 boys basketball victory over Laurens Academy on Monday night. The Crusaders secured a split with the girls team taming the Lions by a lopsided score of 43-10. In the boys game, Jesse Gourde...
laurenscountysports.com
A split at W.W. King
BATESBURG – Laurens Academy experienced mixed results in a Region 1-A road trip to W.W. King Academy on Friday night. The boys basketball team prevailed, 28-20, led by Buddy Baker and Andrew Codington, who each scored 8 points. Clarence Bertoli added 6, Brayden Burke 5 and Hector Rubio 1.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Spartanburg Hosts Coaches Classic
Saturday, Spartanburg High School hosted the first annual Coaches Classic showcase at Viking Arena. Things were slightly different from your typical high school basketball game as this showcase featured a 35 second shot clock and 16 minute halves rather than the typical lack of clock and 8 minute quarters. Of the 8 teams involved, 4 of them were from our local area – Byrnes, Gaffney, Spartanburg, and Dorman.
golaurens.com
Laurens County Touchdown Club announces All-County Team
The Laurens County Touchdown Club has announced the All-County Football Team for 2022. The team is selected from the three varsity football teams in Laurens County, including Clinton, Laurens and Laurens Academy. The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor the All-County Team, along with the Player and Coach of the...
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose keep it close in Columbia
COLUMBIA – For the 2nd time in six nights, Presbyterian let a shot at an upset over a more prominent men’s basketball team slip away as South Carolina pulled away down the stretch to take a 68-57 victory over the Blue Hose on Sunday evening at Colonial Life Arena,
2023 In-State RB Commits to Clemson
The Tigers added to the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday as in-state RB Jarvis Green announced a commitment to Clemson.
Surprise Phone Call From Dabo Swinney Ends In Clemson Offer for 2023 RB Jarvis Green
2023 RB Jarvis Green has finally picked up the long-awaited offer from the Clemson Tigers.
SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday
An SEC East team is dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. Could Georgia target one of the players?
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
WYFF4.com
Chance meeting with dad at South Carolina gas station leads to son’s $200,000 lottery win
ANDERSON, S.C. — When an Anderson man spotted his dad’s car at a local convenience store and stopped in to say hi, he didn’t know he was in for a surprise, too. At the MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson, the son bought a lottery ticket and won $200,000.
FOX Carolina
Tanglewood Middle School receives big donation to recognize students
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School received a big donation in an effort to recognize its students. Greenville barbeque chef Dave Jones and his son, Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones, donated $10,000 to the school as part of the DJ Jones Peace Award. “We thank God that...
One killed, one injured in head-on collision
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Spartanburg School District 1 names a new superintendent
Spartanburg School District 1's board of trustees made a unanimous decision to name a new superintendent on Monday.
WATCH: Spartanburg Christmas Parade view from the float
Watch as the 7NEWS float takes part in the Spartanburg Christmas Parade.
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8
A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
Rock Hill home argument turns deadly
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
