Laurens, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Clinton sends Newberry packing

Taliek Fuller led Clinton past Newberry with 20 points as the Red Devils defeated their nearby rival, Newberry, by a score of 68-56 on Tuesday night. “Newberry is a tough opponent,” said CHS head coach Eddie Romines. “We won because we played good defense, rebounded well and played together on defense.”
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Little in common in Crusaders' split

GREENVILLE – Ned Murphy scored 24 points, leading Our Lady of the Rosary to a 48-44 boys basketball victory over Laurens Academy on Monday night. The Crusaders secured a split with the girls team taming the Lions by a lopsided score of 43-10. In the boys game, Jesse Gourde...
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountysports.com

A split at W.W. King

BATESBURG – Laurens Academy experienced mixed results in a Region 1-A road trip to W.W. King Academy on Friday night. The boys basketball team prevailed, 28-20, led by Buddy Baker and Andrew Codington, who each scored 8 points. Clarence Bertoli added 6, Brayden Burke 5 and Hector Rubio 1.
LAURENS, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Spartanburg Hosts Coaches Classic

Saturday, Spartanburg High School hosted the first annual Coaches Classic showcase at Viking Arena. Things were slightly different from your typical high school basketball game as this showcase featured a 35 second shot clock and 16 minute halves rather than the typical lack of clock and 8 minute quarters. Of the 8 teams involved, 4 of them were from our local area – Byrnes, Gaffney, Spartanburg, and Dorman.
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens County Touchdown Club announces All-County Team

The Laurens County Touchdown Club has announced the All-County Football Team for 2022. The team is selected from the three varsity football teams in Laurens County, including Clinton, Laurens and Laurens Academy. The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor the All-County Team, along with the Player and Coach of the...
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose keep it close in Columbia

COLUMBIA – For the 2nd time in six nights, Presbyterian let a shot at an upset over a more prominent men’s basketball team slip away as South Carolina pulled away down the stretch to take a 68-57 victory over the Blue Hose on Sunday evening at Colonial Life Arena,
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Tanglewood Middle School receives big donation to recognize students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School received a big donation in an effort to recognize its students. Greenville barbeque chef Dave Jones and his son, Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones, donated $10,000 to the school as part of the DJ Jones Peace Award. “We thank God that...
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

One killed, one injured in head-on collision

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8

A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HART COUNTY, GA
Queen City News

Rock Hill home argument turns deadly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
ROCK HILL, SC

