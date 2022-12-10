ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WXII 12

Man found guilty of 2017 murder in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been found guilty of the 2017 murder of Brandon Frye. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's Office, a jury found J’mal Townsend guilty of 2nd-degree murder last week. Police said Frye, 22, was shot on Oct....
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. — One person is dead following a stabbing on Thayer Road in Trinity. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault. After arriving, deputies found the person. Emergency crews were unable to revive...
TRINITY, NC
FOX8 News

1 stabbed, killed in Trinity on Thayer Road, deputies say

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County officials are investigating a fatal stabbing in Trinity on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the stabbing happened on Thayer Road around 5:25 p.m. Arriving deputies found one person who had been stabbed. Fire personnel and Randolph County EMS responded and were unable to revive the victim. Criminal and crime scene […]
TRINITY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County man accused of dragging deputies enters plea

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man who assaulted two Forsyth County sheriff’s office deputies with his car on Christmas of last year pleaded guilty to several felony charges. According to a news release from Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, a judge sentenced Ricky Simon to 18-23 years in prison on Friday.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man arrested after police chase through two Triad counties

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man crashes into a Winston-Salem police car and leads a multi-county chase, police say. Winston-Salem officers with the Patrol Division started a traffic stop on a car at Fairlawn Drive at Reynolda Road just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect's car rammed a police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Triad principal injured in high school fight, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Monday afternoon fight left a Triad principal hurt, according to officers. Thomasville police reported that two students at Thomasville High School were involved in a fight. The principal then attempted to break up the fight when one of the students inadvertently hit the principal in...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fight at High Point Central prompts police presence

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fight at High Point Central High School prompts police and EMS presence Wednesday afternoon, police say. A fight broke out in the men's bathroom that turned into several people fighting. EMS responded but there were no reported injuries. Everyone involved in the fight were...
HIGH POINT, NC

