Man who allegedly shot 2 people over card game taken into custody, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot during a card game in Winston-Salem, police say. The shooting happened in the evening of Nov. 4 on Horizon Lane. Evidence of the shooting was found in a parking lot, and two victims arrived at area hospitals a little while later, […]
WMBF
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a 46-year-old woman with failing to report the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend. Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, who was living with the victim, was charged on Monday. Investigators say that the man was in hospice care in his Rowan County...
WXII 12
Man found guilty of 2017 murder in Greensboro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been found guilty of the 2017 murder of Brandon Frye. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's Office, a jury found J’mal Townsend guilty of 2nd-degree murder last week. Police said Frye, 22, was shot on Oct....
WXII 12
Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
Rowan County man accused of shooting brother-in-law on wedding day found not guilty
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A jury found a Rowan County man not guilty of a shooting. Michael Ray Macy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a shooting on his property on May 25, 2019. The shooting happened during a wedding, where the victim Kenneth Mills got into a […]
Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. — One person is dead following a stabbing on Thayer Road in Trinity. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault. After arriving, deputies found the person. Emergency crews were unable to revive...
1 stabbed, killed in Trinity on Thayer Road, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County officials are investigating a fatal stabbing in Trinity on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the stabbing happened on Thayer Road around 5:25 p.m. Arriving deputies found one person who had been stabbed. Fire personnel and Randolph County EMS responded and were unable to revive the victim. Criminal and crime scene […]
14-year-old grazed by gunshot during drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 7:33 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of Pleasant Street. At the scene, officers found the 14-year-old victim. Police learned that 911 was called after […]
WXII 12
Forsyth County man accused of dragging deputies enters plea
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man who assaulted two Forsyth County sheriff’s office deputies with his car on Christmas of last year pleaded guilty to several felony charges. According to a news release from Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, a judge sentenced Ricky Simon to 18-23 years in prison on Friday.
Man who fled from Winston-Salem traffic stop taken into custody in Yadkin County, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning traffic stop led to a pursuit and an arrest, according to Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer tried to stop a car on Fairlawn Drive near Reynolda Road. The suspect then “rammed a police vehicle” and drove away from the […]
wfmynews2.com
Man arrested after police chase through two Triad counties
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man crashes into a Winston-Salem police car and leads a multi-county chase, police say. Winston-Salem officers with the Patrol Division started a traffic stop on a car at Fairlawn Drive at Reynolda Road just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect's car rammed a police...
WXII 12
Triad principal injured in high school fight, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Monday afternoon fight left a Triad principal hurt, according to officers. Thomasville police reported that two students at Thomasville High School were involved in a fight. The principal then attempted to break up the fight when one of the students inadvertently hit the principal in...
YAHOO!
Man dies after hours-long standoff with Chatham County Police SWAT team
A man died of an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with the Chatham County Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin. According to a CCPD press release, the standoff began on Tuesday at...
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
Clemmons man facing murder charge after shooting on Hartman Plaza
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr., 26, was taken into custody by S.W.A.T. Sunday after investigators connected him to the death of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31. Deputies arrived at Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
cbs17
Moore County suspect charged after man’s deadly fentanyl/meth overdose in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly overdose of a person in Chatham County. The victim died in the Bear Creek area of the county, according to a Monday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died from a mixture...
Fight at High Point Central prompts police presence
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fight at High Point Central High School prompts police and EMS presence Wednesday afternoon, police say. A fight broke out in the men's bathroom that turned into several people fighting. EMS responded but there were no reported injuries. Everyone involved in the fight were...
First of three defendants sentenced in brutal 2019 Rowan Co. murder
The judge decided on a plea deal after 23-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr. confessed to his involvement in Earley’s 2019 murder. The agreement specifies that Rosas Jr. cannot serve more than 60 years in prison.
rhinotimes.com
Six Months Later, No New Info On Mysterious Death Of Rev. Anthony Spearman
It’s been nearly half a year since the mysterious death of Rev. Anthony T. Spearman, and there’s still complete silence from law enforcement – and everyone else – regarding the circumstances and cause of death. This week, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, when asked, stated that...
