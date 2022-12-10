Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Mattawan boys hoops stays undefeated with win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Mattawan boys basketball team improved its record to 3-0 for the first time since 2018 with a 69-57 road win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix on Tuesday. The Wildcats held a 13-11 lead after one quarter, then extended their advantage to 30-20 at halftime, before creating even more separation with a 48-33 margin heading into the final frame.
Grand Rapids native signs with the Gold
Lacey James graduated from Wayland High School and has been playing professional basketball for three years
MLive.com
17-point second-half comeback headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – March is still months away, but Tuesday’s girls basketball matchup between Martin and Kalamazoo Hackett had a playoff feel. Hackett led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and by 14 heading into the fourth, but Martin outscored the Irish 21-3 in the final frame to escape with a 39-35 win in what could be a preview of a district championship meeting.
Detroit News
Here are the details of Western Michigan football coach Lance Taylor's contract
Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae didn't want to put a specific timeline on new head football coach Lance Taylor returning the program to great heights. But Bartholomae and Taylor are at least starting at five years. Taylor, the former offensive coordinator at Louisville who is a disciple of the...
Lance Taylor becomes highest-paid head coach in WMU football history
KALAMAZOO, MI – Lance Taylor signed a contract to become Western Michigan’s new head football coach last week, and that deal makes the highest-paid person to ever lead the Bronco program. The 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Ala., native is the 17th head coach in program history and will make...
WOOD
West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids Gold
Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up by his hometown Grand Rapids Gold Monday and now he is ready to play in front of the fans at Van Andel Arena. (Dec. 12, 2022) West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids …. Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up...
MLive mourns death of longtime sports reporter Steve Kaminski
West Michigan sports journalist Steve Kaminski, who spent decades covering auto racing and high school sports for The Grand Rapids Press and MLive, has died.
You Could Go to Jail For Being Annoying in Grand Rapids, Michigan
How would you enforce the 'annoying' law? Asking for a co-worker. Laws have been a thing for a long time. In fact, the first known laws were said to be written in 1792 B.C. according to Civics and Citizenship Education. Laws in Grand Rapids haven't been around for quite that long as it became a city with a Government in 1850 A.D.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122
A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
Friendly Prank In Kalamazoo Leads To A Fun Christmas Attraction For Families
What started out as a prank between friends has now developed into a place where kids young and old can stop by in Kalamazoo and get a picture with the Polar Express. When Sydney Jean got home from Thanksgiving vacation and discovered there was a TRAIN sitting in her front yard in the Winchell neighborhood on Benjamin st., she could have gotten mad. But as it turns out, she already knew who was responsible and called him right out on it.
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?
A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
SLICK TRAVEL: Rain, snow, and strong wind gusts on tap for mid-week
A larger system develops brings a mix of rain, snow, and strong wind gusts overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Slick travel is likely Thursday morning.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Portage school board appoints new member to fill vacancy
PORTAGE, MI -- The Portage Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton to fill a vacant seat on the board during Monday’s meeting. Hamilton was one of 28 applicants who applied to replace school board member Rusty Rathburn, who retired in November, after being on the board since 2008. She will serve the remainder of his six-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
