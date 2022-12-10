ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Mattawan boys hoops stays undefeated with win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Mattawan boys basketball team improved its record to 3-0 for the first time since 2018 with a 69-57 road win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix on Tuesday. The Wildcats held a 13-11 lead after one quarter, then extended their advantage to 30-20 at halftime, before creating even more separation with a 48-33 margin heading into the final frame.
MATTAWAN, MI
MLive.com

17-point second-half comeback headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – March is still months away, but Tuesday’s girls basketball matchup between Martin and Kalamazoo Hackett had a playoff feel. Hackett led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and by 14 heading into the fourth, but Martin outscored the Irish 21-3 in the final frame to escape with a 39-35 win in what could be a preview of a district championship meeting.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids Gold

Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up by his hometown Grand Rapids Gold Monday and now he is ready to play in front of the fans at Van Andel Arena. (Dec. 12, 2022) West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids …. Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122

A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Friendly Prank In Kalamazoo Leads To A Fun Christmas Attraction For Families

What started out as a prank between friends has now developed into a place where kids young and old can stop by in Kalamazoo and get a picture with the Polar Express. When Sydney Jean got home from Thanksgiving vacation and discovered there was a TRAIN sitting in her front yard in the Winchell neighborhood on Benjamin st., she could have gotten mad. But as it turns out, she already knew who was responsible and called him right out on it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?

A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Portage school board appoints new member to fill vacancy

PORTAGE, MI -- The Portage Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton to fill a vacant seat on the board during Monday’s meeting. Hamilton was one of 28 applicants who applied to replace school board member Rusty Rathburn, who retired in November, after being on the board since 2008. She will serve the remainder of his six-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy