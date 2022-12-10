ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up by 1 in Columbia, 4 in Ouachita, 8 in Union

Active COVID-19 cases were up in four of five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,474. Total Active Cases: 28. Up one since Monday. Total Recovered Cases:...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
southarkansassun.com

Rise in COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas

On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the COVID-19 virus increased across the five-county area of South Arkansas, as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. Specifically, Ouachita County had an increase of 10 cases, Union County saw an increase of 7 cases, and Columbia County had an increase of 5 cases.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, December 13

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, Daniel Family Land Holdings LLC, Jamie Daniel, 2758 N. Dudney, Magnolia filed 12/5/22. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Jackson Street United Methodist Church, David Andrew Moore,...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday, December 15, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KATV

Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private

LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
LONDON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

United States Bicycle Route 80 debuts in Arkansas; Stuttgart on route connecting West Memphis, North Little Rock

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced last week the official designation of United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas, marking the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route. USBR 80 begins in Little Rock, where the Big Dam Bridge crosses the Arkansas River, ending in West Memphis, on the Mississippi River at the Tennessee border. Along the way, it passes through rural areas and historical downtowns of the Arkansas Delta.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KYTV

6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bear hunt within two of season limit

Seven more bears were claimed in South Arkansas on Sunday, placing Bear Zone 4 within two bruins of the 25-bear limit only two days into the week-long hunting season. Sixteen bears were taken on the first day of the hunt, which is scheduled to run through Friday or a 25-bear limit, whichever comes first.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Light Reading

Biden admin awards more than $5.8M to Arkansas in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Yogi can relax -- bear season is over

South Arkansas’ bear-hunting season ended on Monday when the Zone 4 quota of 25 was reached. The season began Saturday and had been scheduled for seven days or the 25-bear limit, whichever came first. Sixteen bears were killed on Saturday, seven more on Sunday and the quota was reached on Monday, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Tornado watch cleared in the Arklatex

Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: A Tornado Watch has been issued for east Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas until 5 p.m. There will likely be an additional watch that covers the remainder of our counties and parishes later today. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be possible with any thunderstorms in the watch area.
ARKANSAS STATE

