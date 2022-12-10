Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up by 1 in Columbia, 4 in Ouachita, 8 in Union
Active COVID-19 cases were up in four of five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,474. Total Active Cases: 28. Up one since Monday. Total Recovered Cases:...
southarkansassun.com
Rise in COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas
On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the COVID-19 virus increased across the five-county area of South Arkansas, as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. Specifically, Ouachita County had an increase of 10 cases, Union County saw an increase of 7 cases, and Columbia County had an increase of 5 cases.
Flu and respiratory cases on the rise, Arkansas doctors say vaccinations are needed
Cases of the flu and other respiratory viruses continue to surge in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, December 13
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, Daniel Family Land Holdings LLC, Jamie Daniel, 2758 N. Dudney, Magnolia filed 12/5/22. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Jackson Street United Methodist Church, David Andrew Moore,...
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
Arkansas pharmacy works to meet demand amid medication shortages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This time of year has always been a busy one for Kavanaugh Pharmacy. “A busier time of year than the summer traditionally, is just because people start getting sick,” said owner Anne Pace. However, Pace said they've never seen chaos like this before. “So...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Lawmakers approve $20 million for Arkansas court management system upgrade
An Arkansas legislative subcommittee on Tuesday approved $113.9 million in federal COVID relief funds to upgrade the state’s court management system and support broadband projects. The Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts will use $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to accelerate development of a new system...
Hot Springs police officers named Officers of the Year
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 2022 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards at the Benton Event Center on Tuesday.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday, December 15, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this...
Arkansas airports addressing greatest need
A bird's eye view of airports across Arkansas won't reveal the problems planes are having when they touch down. Because when they touch down many won't have a place to rest.
KATV
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
United States Bicycle Route 80 debuts in Arkansas; Stuttgart on route connecting West Memphis, North Little Rock
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced last week the official designation of United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas, marking the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route. USBR 80 begins in Little Rock, where the Big Dam Bridge crosses the Arkansas River, ending in West Memphis, on the Mississippi River at the Tennessee border. Along the way, it passes through rural areas and historical downtowns of the Arkansas Delta.
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
Retired Arkansas Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal recounts escorting ‘McDonough 3,’ James Meredith in popular podcast
Herschel Garner did not know why he was being sent to New Orleans in 1960. He only knew the U.S. Marshals had a special assignment for him.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bear hunt within two of season limit
Seven more bears were claimed in South Arkansas on Sunday, placing Bear Zone 4 within two bruins of the 25-bear limit only two days into the week-long hunting season. Sixteen bears were taken on the first day of the hunt, which is scheduled to run through Friday or a 25-bear limit, whichever comes first.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in four days for some Arkansas teachers
Eligible teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 this Thursday, just ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Light Reading
Biden admin awards more than $5.8M to Arkansas in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
magnoliareporter.com
Yogi can relax -- bear season is over
South Arkansas’ bear-hunting season ended on Monday when the Zone 4 quota of 25 was reached. The season began Saturday and had been scheduled for seven days or the 25-bear limit, whichever came first. Sixteen bears were killed on Saturday, seven more on Sunday and the quota was reached on Monday, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
KATV
'First in Arkansas': UAMS, first to use new liver transplant technology in recent surgery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in the state of Arkansas, a liver transplant was recently performed at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that used groundbreaking technology that preserves donor's livers and keeps them viable for an extended period of time. The new technology helped...
ktalnews.com
Tornado watch cleared in the Arklatex
Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: A Tornado Watch has been issued for east Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas until 5 p.m. There will likely be an additional watch that covers the remainder of our counties and parishes later today. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be possible with any thunderstorms in the watch area.
