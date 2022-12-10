ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keithville, LA

cenlanow.com

Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Santa Claus arrived in Natchitoches!

The Santa Claus house opened on Dec. 4 for the first night of the season. The first visitor for the opening night was 4-year-old Wesley Johnson from Coushatta. Pictured with Santa and Wesley are Miss Merry Christmas Emma Giddens and Christmas Belle Jesse Foshee. Wesley is the son of Ashey and Stephan Johnson.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

American Red Cross prepares for storm relief

SHREVEPORT, La. - The aftermath of the severe storms on Tuesday has left the ArkLaTex with devastating damages, injuries and fatalities. The American Red Cross of North Louisiana has been on standby to provide relief for those that have been affected. “We’ve been working with local officials and the sheriff’s...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Paws to Care: Robinson's Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Wednesday and time to Paws to Care for our four-legged friends. This week, Andrea Everson with Robinson's Rescue joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of furry friend. If you're interested in adopting,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Keithville woman, daughter survive tornado in closet

KEITHVILLE, La. -- There's only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young daughter were fortunate;...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Biedenharn Foundation gifts $60,000 to Bossier Teachers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the Biedenharn Foundation. The Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools. "Ten years ago my...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Santa puts $60 Grand in the hands of Bossier Teachers

Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the generosity of the Biedenharn Foundation. Now in its ninth year, the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools. Since the inception of the endowment, the Foundation has funded $395,000 for educational enhancements in Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!. Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mold remediation complete at Natchitoches MLK rec center

NATCHITOCHES, La. – A mold remediation project at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Natchitoches is now complete. That paves the way for the re-opening of the facility on Dec. 20. Mold was found in the building during during preliminary work to replace the air conditioning and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
K945

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Deadly tornado strike hits Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La. - A young boy and his mother have been found dead after a tornado hit their Keithville home Tuesday evening. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe spoke with neighbors who are understandably, emotional today.
KEITHVILLE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Search continues for Billy Robertson, missing since August

Family members continue to search for a Springhill, LA man who was last seen August 27. A missing person report for Billy Robertson, 33, was filed September 22, with Springhill police. He was last seen at the home of his mother, Rebecca Matlock, and had a short beard at the time.
SPRINGHILL, LA
KTBS

Bossier Schools Names 2022-23 District Students of the Year

BOSSIER CITY, La. - An aspiring NASA engineer; a national archery champion; and a phenom on the soccer field and servant in the mission field. These aspirations and accolades describe the three 2022-23 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
