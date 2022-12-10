Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Does the Ghost of Jim Morrison Haunt West Hollywood?
It has long been a local legend that the spirit of deceased rocker Jim Morrison haunts his favorite room at the Alta Cienega Motel. Since this decidedly downscale establishment has been purchased by the city for repurposing into housing for the homeless, the ghost of the Doors’ lead singer may be forced to find a new place to hang out. Fortunately, he can still find several sites around WeHo where his spirit would feel welcome.
Katie Brightside is lighting up WeHo’s art scene
Katie Brightside’s eye-popping outfit — a multicolor dress made entirely of camel plush toys — stole the show at this year’s West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Business Award. But what captivated the audience about this year’s winner of the John Chase Art & Design Award was the scope of her talent and the radiance of her heart. Brightside is the creative force behind Welcome to the Brightside, a design studio that is making major waves in the West Hollywood art scene. She shared the secrets behind her shine in this exclusive interview with WEHOville.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Homeless encampment cleared ahead of Bass inauguration
One of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass's top priorities is tackling the city's homeless crisis. Now, just days before her inauguration, a major encampment near L.A. City Hall is getting cleaned up. According to the L.A. Times, unhoused residents who have been living near City Hall at 1st and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles were loaded into vans Thursday.They were reportedly sent to the L.A. Grand Hotel, a temporary homeless facility on Figueroa St.Meanwhile, because an anticipated rain storm this weekend, Bass's inauguration on Sunday will be held indoors at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.Bass will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Ben Affleck Catches a Game With Lookalike Son in New Photos
Ben Affleck and his 10-year-old son, Samuel stepped out on Dec. 13 for boy's night!. The 50-year-old actor and his mini-me sat courtside during the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game as they teamed up against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday evening. Affleck donned a beige button-up collared sweater with blue...
WeHo landmark Patio Del Moro is for sale again
Real estate investor Morgan Brown has listed the classic Patio Del Moro complex on Fountain Ave. for sale for a cool $7.425 million. The complex was once home to Hollywood Golden Age luminaries such as Charlie Chaplin, Paulette Goddard, Joan Fontaine, Humphrey Bogart, Suzanne Pleshette and Joyce Van Patten; it has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1986.
Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station
The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
Comedian Jackie Primrose Monahan talks booze and blasphemy
Jackie Primrose Monahan says she’s a member of the CIA — Catholic, Irish, and Alcoholic. Twelve years of Catholic School and a trip to sobriety have given this award-winning comedian a crass insight and a biting wit. On the eve of her one-woman show “Blasphemy”‘s debut on Sunday at Oh My Ribs!, Jackie answers some of our burning questions about recovery and religion.
New Pink Dot Xpress sells healthy fare the Equinox crowd is craving
Pink Dot has found a new niche — literally. Last week, the iconic brand and grocery delivery service opened a new spinoff business model, Pink Dot Xpress, in the cozy back corner of the courtyard between Equinox and Soul Cycle in “The Sunset.”. The store’s layout — display...
TUESDAY 6PM: Preview the San Vicente Streetscape concepts
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to provide feedback about initial concept designs for the San Vicente Streetscape shared street and plaza improvements project. There will be a virtual meeting via the Zoom platform on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. and people interested in participating can join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89126456842.
‘An unfinished Frankenstein’s monster’: the disastrous new Orange County Museum of Art
T — here is a critical point in the creation of contemporary, computer-aided architecture where the elaborate forms conjured on screen must be translated into physical reality. The sweeping, seamless plains of gravity-defying digital matter are transformed into substantial chunks of steel and concrete, usually clad with a thin decorative shell to give the illusion of a solid, sculpted mass. It is a process that relies on extreme levels of precision, careful thought about how the multi-dimensional jigsaw will fit together, and exactly what forms of bolting, welding and fixing are required to simulate the flawless vision.
