When sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams arrived in Los Angeles last February, much of the USC program was in a crisis. The Trojans were coming off their fourth-worst winning percentage in 101 seasons. Even with his splashy hire, Head Coach Lincoln Riley was in the midst of a major program overhaul. Roster turnover was imminent and a program that seemed to be losing its fire needed a spark.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO