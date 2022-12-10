ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman award

When sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams arrived in Los Angeles last February, much of the USC program was in a crisis. The Trojans were coming off their fourth-worst winning percentage in 101 seasons. Even with his splashy hire, Head Coach Lincoln Riley was in the midst of a major program overhaul. Roster turnover was imminent and a program that seemed to be losing its fire needed a spark.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy