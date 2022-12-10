Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO