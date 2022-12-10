ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 74, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hunter 3-7, Fleming 2-4, Sanders 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1, Koroma 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Koroma, Sanders, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Stevenson 3, Taylor 3, Fleming, Koroma, Sanders). Steals: 3 (Hunter, Pierce, Taylor). Technical...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Texas 75, Jackson St. 58

TEXAS (6-4) Gaston 4-6 1-2 9, Faye 5-7 4-5 14, Gonzales 1-11 7-8 10, Harmon 6-13 0-0 12, Morris 7-18 0-0 16, Muhammad 2-5 0-0 4, Holle 0-1 0-0 0, Mwenentanda 0-0 2-2 2, Masudi 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 29-67 14-17 75. JACKSON ST. (2-6) Woodard 1-3 3-4 5, Jackson...
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA A&M 58, EDWARD WATERS 47

Percentages: FG .266, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Oliver 2-5, Binder 1-2, Myers 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Hussein 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kanyanga 4, Kuimi). Turnovers: 15 (Oliver 6, Crumb 4, Hayes 2, Kanyanga, Kuimi, Myers). Steals: 8 (Edwards 2, Hayes 2, Kanyanga 2,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118

Percentages: FG .442, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Tatum 5-10, Smart 4-11, Williams 3-5, Brown 3-7, White 2-4, Brogdon 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Griffin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kornet, Tatum). Turnovers: 14 (Brown 4, Tatum 4, Smart 3, Brogdon 2, Hauser). Steals: 6 (Brown...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 91, UTSA 70

UTSA (5-5) Bofinger 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 4-10 2-3 10, Buggs 2-7 0-0 5, Medor 7-18 7-9 23, Richards 5-10 0-0 12, Addo-Ankrah 1-2 2-2 5, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Aleu 1-4 0-1 2, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Diouf 0-0 1-2 1, Sabally 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-60 17-23 70.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 4 Alabama 91, Memphis 88

MEMPHIS (8-3) C.Lawson 2-5 1-2 5, Williams 7-17 1-3 15, Davis 11-22 8-8 30, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 6, Lomax 3-10 0-1 6, McCadden 3-4 2-2 8, Franklin 3-8 2-3 8, Dandridge 2-3 3-4 7, Kennedy 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 34-79 19-25 88. ALABAMA (9-1) Clowney 3-3 5-8 11, Miller 7-13...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 75, Milwaukee 59

MINNESOTA (7-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Borowicz 3-5, Braun 2-7, Cayton 2-4, Heyer 1-4, Gradwell 1-1, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Heyer 2, Braun 1) Turnovers: 14 (Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Heyer 2, Battle 2, Gradwell 2, Braun 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Braun 4,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. MILWAUKEE BREWERS...
Porterville Recorder

Utah 121, New Orleans 100

Percentages: FG .398, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Temple 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Hernangomez 1-2, McCollum 1-2, Graham 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Jones 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Alvarado 0-3, Nance Jr. 0-3, Murphy III 0-4). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Marshall,...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy