Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud charge

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
'There are maniacs who enjoy killing,' Russian defector says of his former unit accused of war crimes in Bucha
Nikita Chibrin says he still remembers his fellow Russian soldiers running away after allegedly raping two Ukrainian women during their deployment northwest of Kyiv in March.
Expert calls out 'bizarre' comments by Viktor Bout on Russian TV
Jill Dougherty, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and former CNN Moscow Bureau chief, discusses an interview that aired in Russia between Viktor Bout,who was released from US custody in a prisoner exchange, and TV personality Maria Butina.
Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house
Researchers for decades have attempted to recreate nuclear fusion -- replicating the energy that powers the sun. Here's what you need to know about this new form of nuclear energy that could eventually turn on your lights.
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
Secret Service Members Found To Be Part of Far-Right Extremist Group—Report
A leaked membership list dating up to 2015 reportedly showed that seven Oath Keepers identified themselves as being part of the Secret Service.
Police officers among 6 killed in rural Australia gun battle
Two police officers were shot dead in an ambush outside a house in rural northeast Australia Monday, sparking an hours-long gun battle that ended with the deaths of all three suspected shooters, Queensland police said.
Russia wanted this assassin set free in exchange for Whelan. See why he's in jail
CNN's Fred Pleitgen explains who Vadim Krasikov, the Russian assassin Moscow officials want to trade for Paul Whelan, is and how his release could affect the relationship between Germany and the US.
'Enough is enough': UK PM announces crackdown on illegal immigration
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said it planned to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast.
Calls Grow to Investigate Aileen Cannon as Ruling 'Humiliates' Trump Judge
"Shouldn't the Senate Judiciary Committee investigate Judge Cannon?" Tristan Snell, an attorney who prosecuted Trump University, wrote on social media.
Russian commander appears to call for use of nuclear weapons
Alexander Khodakovsky, a Russian militia commander in Donetsk, appeared on Russian state television calling for the use of nuclear weapons because he doesn't believe Russia has the resources to win the war in Ukraine.
DeSantis calls for grand jury to investigate Covid vaccines. Hear Fauci's response
Dr. Anthony Fauci joins CNN's Kate Bolduan after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked his state's Supreme Court to green-light an investigation into "any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to Covid-19 vaccines," his latest move to cast doubt on the vaccines' effectiveness and amplify fears about side effects.
Alleged intercepted call reveals reality for some Russian soldiers on front lines
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has released audio of what they say is an intercepted call between Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine that paint a picture of the conditions they are fighting in. CNN has not been able to verify the audio.
Iran ousted from U.N. women's group after U.S. campaign
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran was ousted from a United Nations women's group on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, a move proposed by the United States after Tehran's crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman in custody.
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
DOJ touts first-of-its-kind settlement in racial discrimination case targeting 'crime-free housing' policy
The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed what it is describing as a first-of-its-kind settlement in a racial discrimination case challenging a so-called "crime-free housing ordinance."
Parents of Sam Bankman-Fried face scrutiny over their roles in FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried's multibillion-dollar crypto empire was run primarily by "grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals" who failed to institute basic corporate controls and even relied on QuickBooks to do their accounting, according to investigators.
Brittney Griner is back in the US and dunking again after almost 10 months detained in Russia
Fresh off her elated return to the US after months in Russian custody, two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is back on a basketball court.
Ukrainians push for US to support special tribunal to prosecute Russian leadership for crime of aggression
Ukrainian officials traveled to the United States last week to push for support for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute top-level Russian officials for the crime of aggression.
