Baltimore, MD

No. 16 UCLA takes on No. 20 Maryland after Clark's 24-point performance

UCLA Bruins (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -1; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 UCLA faces the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins after Jaylen Clark scored 24 points in UCLA's 87-64 victory against the Denver Pioneers. The Terrapins are 5-0 on...
