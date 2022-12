North Alabama Lions (6-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-5, 0-2 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the North Alabama Lions after KJ Simpson scored 27 points in Colorado's 93-65 victory against the Colorado State Rams. The Buffaloes are 3-1 in home games. Colorado ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds...

BOULDER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO