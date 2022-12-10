Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Portland, OR
Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland
1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance
Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...
Williamson and the Pelicans visit conference foe Utah
New Orleans Pelicans (18-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (16-14, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference play Thursday. The Jazz have gone 14-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has...
Giannis, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes, 128-111
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions. Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven...
Utah 121, New Orleans 100
NEW ORLEANS (100) Murphy III 0-7 0-1 0, Williamson 10-16 6-10 26, Valanciunas 6-13 3-4 15, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, McCollum 6-17 1-3 14, Marshall 2-5 2-2 6, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 3-5 2-2 9, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Temple 1-1 0-0 3, Alvarado 1-6 2-5 4, Daniels 2-4 2-2 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 37-93 22-33 100.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wednesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. MILWAUKEE BREWERS...
Texas 75, Jackson St. 58
TEXAS (6-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Morris 2-5, Gonzales 1-5, Harmon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Gaston 1, Faye 1, Harmon 1, Morris 1, Masudi 1) Turnovers: 10 (Gonzales 3, Faye 2, Morris 2, Gaston 1, Harmon 1, Team 1) Steals: 5 (Gonzales 2, Faye 1,...
Minnesota 75, Milwaukee 59
MINNESOTA (7-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Borowicz 3-5, Braun 2-7, Cayton 2-4, Heyer 1-4, Gradwell 1-1, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Heyer 2, Braun 1) Turnovers: 14 (Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Heyer 2, Battle 2, Gradwell 2, Braun 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Braun 4,...
Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota
Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota has gone 8-6-1...
Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games. Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games....
Boston in action against Los Angeles following shootout victory
Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins knocked off the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-1 at home. The...
San Jose 3, Arizona 2
San Jose210—3 First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 10 (Harrington, Simek), 3:50. 2, San Jose, Bonino 4 (Gadjovich, Karlsson), 4:52. 3, Arizona, Crouse 13 (Gostisbehere, Keller), 18:05 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Tripping), 9:25; Labanc, SJ (Interference), 10:57; Lindblom, SJ (Hooking), 16:30; Bonino, SJ (Tripping), 17:04. Second Period_4, San Jose, Sturm 8...
Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118
BOSTON (122) Brown 10-21 2-4 25, Tatum 15-29 9-10 44, Griffin 3-11 0-0 6, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 4-7 0-0 10, Hauser 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 3-6 0-0 9, Kornet 1-3 0-2 2, Brogdon 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 46-104 11-16 122. L.A. LAKERS (118) James 14-25 2-4 33, Walker...
Florida A&M 58, Edward Waters 47
EDWARD WATERS (0-2) Kanyanga 4-4 0-0 8, Kuimi 3-12 0-1 6, Myers 0-3 2-2 2, Oliver 5-18 5-5 17, Hayes 1-6 1-2 3, Crumb 0-6 0-0 0, Hussein 1-5 0-0 2, Edwards 0-4 1-3 1, Binder 3-5 1-1 8, Pogue 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-64 10-14 47.
NO. 4 ALABAMA 91, MEMPHIS 88
Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Kennedy 1-1, McCadden 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-2, Franklin 0-3, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dandridge, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Lomax 3, Davis 2, Franklin 2, Dandridge, McCadden, Williams). Steals: 13 (Davis 4, Lomax 2, C.Lawson,...
Washington 7, Chicago 3
Chicago111—3 First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 18 (Sheary, Carlson), 0:24. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 19 (Sheary, Milano), 8:14 (pp). 3, Chicago, T.Johnson 3 (Khaira, McCabe), 19:00. Penalties_Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 6:19. Second Period_4, Washington, van Riemsdyk 3 (Strome, Ovechkin), 4:56. 5, Chicago, Toews 9 (Raddysh), 11:38 (pp). 6, Washington, Dowd 5 (Hathaway,...
Utah 91, UTSA 70
UTSA (5-5) Bofinger 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 4-10 2-3 10, Buggs 2-7 0-0 5, Medor 7-18 7-9 23, Richards 5-10 0-0 12, Addo-Ankrah 1-2 2-2 5, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Aleu 1-4 0-1 2, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Diouf 0-0 1-2 1, Sabally 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-60 17-23 70.
ST. THOMAS 82, GREEN BAY 61
Percentages: FG .520, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Heffner 2-4, Meyer 1-1, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Tucker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake, Cummings, D.Short, Heffner, Jenkins). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Meyer 3, Blake 2, Heffner 2, Jenkins, Tucker). Steals: 1 (Blake). Technical Fouls:...
