Durham, NC

Sherry leads Elon against Presbyterian after 24-point game

Elon Phoenix (2-8) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-9) BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Sam Sherry scored 24 points in Elon's 101-69 victory over the JWU Charlotte Wildcats. The Blue Hose are 2-1 in home games. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South with 20.5 defensive rebounds...
CLINTON, SC

