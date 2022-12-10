ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Stony Brook visits Wagner following Moore's 20-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7) at Wagner Seahawks (4-4) BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Rahmir Moore scored 20 points in Wagner's 72-59 loss to the Fordham Rams. The Seahawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Wagner has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10...
STONY BROOK, NY

