Williamson and the Pelicans visit conference foe Utah
New Orleans Pelicans (18-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (16-14, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference play Thursday. The Jazz have gone 14-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has...
UTAH 91, UTSA 70
Percentages: FG .383, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Richards 2-4, Medor 2-5, Addo-Ankrah 1-2, Tucker 1-2, Buggs 1-3, Aleu 0-1, Farmer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Diouf). Turnovers: 9 (Aleu 3, Medor 2, Bofinger, Farmer, Germany, Richards). Steals: 6 (Medor 5, Addo-Ankrah). Technical Fouls:...
Texas 75, Jackson St. 58
TEXAS (6-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Morris 2-5, Gonzales 1-5, Harmon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Gaston 1, Faye 1, Harmon 1, Morris 1, Masudi 1) Turnovers: 10 (Gonzales 3, Faye 2, Morris 2, Gaston 1, Harmon 1, Team 1) Steals: 5 (Gonzales 2, Faye 1,...
ST. THOMAS 82, GREEN BAY 61
Percentages: FG .520, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Heffner 2-4, Meyer 1-1, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Tucker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake, Cummings, D.Short, Heffner, Jenkins). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Meyer 3, Blake 2, Heffner 2, Jenkins, Tucker). Steals: 1 (Blake). Technical Fouls:...
FLORIDA A&M 58, EDWARD WATERS 47
Percentages: FG .266, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Oliver 2-5, Binder 1-2, Myers 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Hussein 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kanyanga 4, Kuimi). Turnovers: 15 (Oliver 6, Crumb 4, Hayes 2, Kanyanga, Kuimi, Myers). Steals: 8 (Edwards 2, Hayes 2, Kanyanga 2,...
Utah 121, New Orleans 100
Percentages: FG .398, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Temple 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Hernangomez 1-2, McCollum 1-2, Graham 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Jones 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Alvarado 0-3, Nance Jr. 0-3, Murphy III 0-4). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Marshall,...
Mississippi 66, Jacksonville 52
MISSISSIPPI (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Collins 1-10, Davis 1-4, Baker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Scott 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 10 (Salary 3, Team 2, Collins 1, Davis 1, Scott 1, Singleton 1, Baker 1) Steals: 4 (Scott 2, Davis 1, Baker 1)
WASHINGTON 74, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hunter 3-7, Fleming 2-4, Sanders 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1, Koroma 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Koroma, Sanders, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Stevenson 3, Taylor 3, Fleming, Koroma, Sanders). Steals: 3 (Hunter, Pierce, Taylor). Technical...
Giannis, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes, 128-111
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions. Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven...
No. 4 Alabama 91, Memphis 88
MEMPHIS (8-3) C.Lawson 2-5 1-2 5, Williams 7-17 1-3 15, Davis 11-22 8-8 30, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 6, Lomax 3-10 0-1 6, McCadden 3-4 2-2 8, Franklin 3-8 2-3 8, Dandridge 2-3 3-4 7, Kennedy 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 34-79 19-25 88. ALABAMA (9-1) Clowney 3-3 5-8 11, Miller 7-13...
Wednesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. MILWAUKEE BREWERS...
Minnesota 75, Milwaukee 59
MINNESOTA (7-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Borowicz 3-5, Braun 2-7, Cayton 2-4, Heyer 1-4, Gradwell 1-1, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Heyer 2, Braun 1) Turnovers: 14 (Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Heyer 2, Battle 2, Gradwell 2, Braun 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Braun 4,...
Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland
1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
