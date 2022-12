Bowling Green Falcons (4-5) at Norfolk State Spartans (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -4.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State's 67-53 win against the William & Mary Tribe. The Spartans have gone 3-0...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO