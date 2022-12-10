Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2023: Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu on tap
The sport of boxing is set to open the 2023 calendar year with some action. After a somewhat cool close to 202 where many stars featured their talents in stay-busy fights, the New Year begins with hopes of some of the top stars facing off against other top opposition over the next 12 months.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘would still be unbeaten if it wasn’t for Jack Reiss’
Deontay Wilder should still be undefeated as a heavyweight and possess the WBC title he held from 2015 to 2020. Wilder knocked rival Tyson Fury out in the twelfth round of their first heavyweight meeting of three in 2018. The count has since been branded long, even by compatriots of Fury in his homeland.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
Boxing Scene
Yarde On Beterbiev Showdown: "This Time, The Opportunity Has Come And It Feels Right”
While lauded for his bravery and willingness to go into the lion's den, Anthony Yarde was fully aware that traveling to Russia in 2019 to take on Sergey Kovalev was essentially a suicide mission. Pegged as a significant underdog on the night, Yarde’s physical gifts and attributes did little to...
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'
LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Staying Sharp in Camp, Hopes To Face Anthony Joshua Next
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin has continued to trainer in order to stay prepared for a potential fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, according to Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita. "Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season," Salita told Sky Sports. "The holiday gift that...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Want Usyk, The Man Who Made Joshua Cry Like a Little Girl
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took a few more verbal swipes at former two-time beltholder and domestic rival Anthony Joshua. Fury and Joshua were in talks to face each other earlier this month. A deal never came to fruition, with Fury instead being forced to take part in a trilogy...
Boxing Scene
Petchyindee Boxing Promotions Wins Purse Bid For Thammanoon Niyomtrong-Erick Rosa WBA Title Fight
A strawweight title fight that was once agreed to was instead resolved through a purse bid hearing. Petchyindee Boxing Promotions claimed promotional rights to the WBA strawweight title consolidation fight between ‘Super’ champ Thammanoon Niyomtrong and secondary titlist Erick ‘Mini Pacman’ Rosa. The Bangkok-headquartered outfit submitted $140,000, outpacing Shuan Boxing who offered $122,000 as the lone other bidder during a purse bid hearing held during the WBA Centennial Convention on Monday in Orlando, Florida.
worldboxingnews.net
Underlying issue eclipses Teofimo result as Gervonta, Kingry react
An underlying issue has overshadowed a shockingly bad decision in the Teofimo Lopez fight as rivals Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia blasted the win. Lopez was visibly questioning himself inside the ring, on the back of much-publicized personal issues, leading to concern over his welfare and mental state. Captured on...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue Completes the Set: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jr. featherweight, here he comes. That’s the assumption as the live and televised boxing weekend in the States finished its extra innings in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The now undisputed bantamweight champion, Naoya Inoue, strongly hinted before his latest knockout win that he was not long for 118 lbs.
Boxing Scene
Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington Could Still Happen Next Summer, Says Hearn
Former two-time featherweight champion Josh Warrington is still in position for big fights, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. Some of the options include a domestic showdown with WBA champion Leigh Wood at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground or a potential trip to the United States for a big fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez not mentally stable says Regis Prograis
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis believes Teofimo Lopez isn’t “mentally stable” after watching his behavior last Saturday night in his questionable 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin. Prograis says Teofimo is “crumbling” mentally. Besides the mental stability issues, WBC light welterweight champion Prograis...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler - CompuBox Punch Stats
Naoya Inoue raises his record in widely recognized world title fights to 19-0 (17 KO) and becomes the first fighter from the Pacific Rim to become an undisputed champion in the four-belt era by scoring a 10-count KO in round 11 over Paul Butler thanks to a powerful combination along the ropes.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Refutes That He's Lacking Confidence: “I Know I Got It, Are You Dumb?”
Teofimo Lopez has never appeared unnerved inside the squared circle. However, following a shaky performance this past weekend against Sandor Martin, Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) began questioning his own abilities in the ring. “Do I still have it?” Asked Lopez to his handlers after eking out a close split decision...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue Makes Weight On 2nd Attempt Ahead Of Undisputed Clash With Paul Butler
Naoya Inoue overcame a brief scare to move forward in his quest to create history. The three-division and reigning lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF bantamweight champion needed two tries to make weight for his undisputed championship with WBO titlist Paul Butler. Both boxers ultimately hit the mark ahead of a fight that—barring a draw or No-Contest—will crown the first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in the three or four belt era.
Boxing Scene
Cecilia Braekhus: I Just Wanted To Get Back in The Ring!
On Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, one of the greats of women’s boxing, former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, will return to the ring for the first time since March of 2021 to face Marisa Joana Portillo. It’s an eight-round undercard fight, far from the...
