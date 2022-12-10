ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘would still be unbeaten if it wasn’t for Jack Reiss’

Deontay Wilder should still be undefeated as a heavyweight and possess the WBC title he held from 2015 to 2020. Wilder knocked rival Tyson Fury out in the twelfth round of their first heavyweight meeting of three in 2018. The count has since been branded long, even by compatriots of Fury in his homeland.
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'

LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight

Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin Staying Sharp in Camp, Hopes To Face Anthony Joshua Next

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin has continued to trainer in order to stay prepared for a potential fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, according to Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita. "Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season," Salita told Sky Sports. "The holiday gift that...
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked

Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Want Usyk, The Man Who Made Joshua Cry Like a Little Girl

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took a few more verbal swipes at former two-time beltholder and domestic rival Anthony Joshua. Fury and Joshua were in talks to face each other earlier this month. A deal never came to fruition, with Fury instead being forced to take part in a trilogy...
Boxing Scene

Petchyindee Boxing Promotions Wins Purse Bid For Thammanoon Niyomtrong-Erick Rosa WBA Title Fight

A strawweight title fight that was once agreed to was instead resolved through a purse bid hearing. Petchyindee Boxing Promotions claimed promotional rights to the WBA strawweight title consolidation fight between ‘Super’ champ Thammanoon Niyomtrong and secondary titlist Erick ‘Mini Pacman’ Rosa. The Bangkok-headquartered outfit submitted $140,000, outpacing Shuan Boxing who offered $122,000 as the lone other bidder during a purse bid hearing held during the WBA Centennial Convention on Monday in Orlando, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Underlying issue eclipses Teofimo result as Gervonta, Kingry react

An underlying issue has overshadowed a shockingly bad decision in the Teofimo Lopez fight as rivals Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia blasted the win. Lopez was visibly questioning himself inside the ring, on the back of much-publicized personal issues, leading to concern over his welfare and mental state. Captured on...
Boxing Scene

Naoya Inoue Completes the Set: Weekend Afterthoughts

Jr. featherweight, here he comes. That’s the assumption as the live and televised boxing weekend in the States finished its extra innings in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The now undisputed bantamweight champion, Naoya Inoue, strongly hinted before his latest knockout win that he was not long for 118 lbs.
Boxing Scene

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington Could Still Happen Next Summer, Says Hearn

Former two-time featherweight champion Josh Warrington is still in position for big fights, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. Some of the options include a domestic showdown with WBA champion Leigh Wood at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground or a potential trip to the United States for a big fight.
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez not mentally stable says Regis Prograis

By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis believes Teofimo Lopez isn’t “mentally stable” after watching his behavior last Saturday night in his questionable 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin. Prograis says Teofimo is “crumbling” mentally. Besides the mental stability issues, WBC light welterweight champion Prograis...
Boxing Scene

Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler - CompuBox Punch Stats

Naoya Inoue raises his record in widely recognized world title fights to 19-0 (17 KO) and becomes the first fighter from the Pacific Rim to become an undisputed champion in the four-belt era by scoring a 10-count KO in round 11 over Paul Butler thanks to a powerful combination along the ropes.
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Refutes That He's Lacking Confidence: “I Know I Got It, Are You Dumb?”

Teofimo Lopez has never appeared unnerved inside the squared circle. However, following a shaky performance this past weekend against Sandor Martin, Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) began questioning his own abilities in the ring. “Do I still have it?” Asked Lopez to his handlers after eking out a close split decision...
Boxing Scene

Naoya Inoue Makes Weight On 2nd Attempt Ahead Of Undisputed Clash With Paul Butler

Naoya Inoue overcame a brief scare to move forward in his quest to create history. The three-division and reigning lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF bantamweight champion needed two tries to make weight for his undisputed championship with WBO titlist Paul Butler. Both boxers ultimately hit the mark ahead of a fight that—barring a draw or No-Contest—will crown the first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in the three or four belt era.
Boxing Scene

Cecilia Braekhus: I Just Wanted To Get Back in The Ring!

On Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, one of the greats of women’s boxing, former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, will return to the ring for the first time since March of 2021 to face Marisa Joana Portillo. It’s an eight-round undercard fight, far from the...
COMMERCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy