Fourth annual BrrrZAAR returns to Spokane on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s largest, all-local market is coming back to the Lilac City on Saturday. The fourth-annual BrrrZAAR will be on all three floors of River Park Square in downtown Spokane on December 17. If you still need to get a Christmas gift for a special person, around 70 different vendors will be selling their art for purchase. Most...
KXLY
Morning light snow with afternoon flurries possible – Mark
We’re tracking some light snow this morning with about an inch expected. It’ll be cloudy and cold with overnight fog again. We will continue to get colder over the weekend, but not as cold as expected. There’s a chance of snow again on Sunday. Plan your day.
KXLY
Snow overnight for a slick Wednesday morning commute
We are tracking a weak disturbance dropping out of British Columbia early Wednesday morning that will bring light snow to extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect less than 1″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. We are also tracking a cooling trend which will drop our high temperatures into the teens by next week.
Medication arriving late amidst mail delays in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Mail deliveries continue to be backlogged as we head deeper into the holiday season. “We go five to six days without getting mail,” said Pam Marlow, a 31-year resident of Spokane Valley. “I’m on my sixth day right now of not getting mail.” Bills, paychecks, and medication are arriving late to many residents in Spokane Valley....
It’s National Poinsettia Day! Here’s how to keep the plant vibrant and thriving through the holidays
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It’s National Poinsettia Day on Monday, Dec. 12 and nearly a month after The Plant Farm’s annual poinsettia tours, there are still plenty in stock for you to take home. Whether you’re still looking for the decorative plant or want to keep it alive through the holidays, with proper care and attention, you can keep it...
KXLY
Clouds and cold with more fog expected – Mark
Cloudy and cold with overnight fog again. We will continue to get colder over the weekend, but not as cold as expected. A chance of snow again Sunday. We can expect clouds and cold today. Dress warmly and be careful walking and driving with light snow over the old ice and snow.
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
FOX 28 Spokane
Call after call, the community is still dialing 311 asking the city to plow the snow from their streets
SPOKANE, Wash. – For days, plows have driven through the City of Spokane, clearing the roads after last week’s snowstorm. Yet, by nearly day four after the snowfall, many streets are still covered in snow and ice. “Residential neighborhoods are just as important as the main arterials,” Carolyn...
Give a shelter dog a home for the “howl-idays” at SpokAnimal
SPOKANE, Wash. — You can give a shelter dog or puppy a home for the “howl-idays” this year through SpokAnimal. The shelter is allowing people to visit from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 30 to pick out a dog for a few days and bring them back with no strings attached — or you can adopt them for...
KXLY
Fog to flurries to frigid Cold – Mark
It’ll be cloudy and cold with some light flurries Wednesday morning, then the bitter cold moves in for the weekend. Be careful and make sure your pets have a place to stay warm. Plan your day. There will be low clouds, and the patchy freezing fog will continue in...
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
inlander.com
Bottle Bay Brewing is the first brewery to stake a claim high on Spokane's South Hill
The Plastino brothers – Nick and Marco – have deep roots on Lake Pend Oreille's Bottle Bay, and it only made sense to pay homage to their ancestry when they decided to start a brewery. "We've been going up there forever," says Marco, of the Bottle Bay property originally owned by his great great-grandfather, almost a century ago. "Spokane is so embedded with this lake culture," he adds. "There's like, what, 300 something lakes within a hundred-mile radius of Spokane? And so a lot of people have their own lake that they go to. We have our spot, Bottle Bay, so kind of the whole idea is, where's your bay?"
KXLY
Fog, showers, and icy side roads on Sunday – Matt
The WEATHER ALERT DAY in place for Saturday continues through the night while snow continues to fall in our northern valleys and over our mountain passes. In addition to the continuing snow, any untreated slushy roads around Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse will freeze up overnight. Another band...
KHQ Right Now
Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A celebration of life is happening on Dec. 30 in honor of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students murdered in November near the University of Idaho. According to family, the event is open to the public. DETAILS:. When: Dec. 30 at 3...
Did You Know You Can Dine Inside Adorable Rooftop Igloos In Idaho?
Sometimes it isn’t enough to just go out and eat dinner with friends and family. Sometimes you need a special or unique location for the gathering. Well, the perfect location for a magical winter dinner does exist and you don’t need to travel far to experience it. Idaho...
FOX 28 Spokane
Truck crashes into Spokane Valley home Monday evening
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A truck crashed into a Spokane Valley home on Monday night near the intersection of Bowdish and Valleyway. Police on scene told NonStop Local three people have minor injuries and crews are working to stabilize the home before the truck is removed. FOX28 Spokane©
Local photographer publishes Spokane Cookbook, featuring local chefs’ recipes and stories
It's been a long time since someone put together a cookbook featuring some of Spokane's top chefs. But just in time for Christmas, you'll soon be able to get your hands on The Spokane Cookbook, which features recipes, pictures and stories from our culinary community. 4 News Now's Derek Deis spoke to Ari Nordhagen, the photographer and now author behind this passion project.
koze.com
Cold Temps For Next Several Days Then VERY Cold For the Weekend Into Next Week
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the region can expect cold temperatures for the next several days, then very cold for the weekend into next week. Cold temperatures for the next few days and then very cold temperatures are likely. Light snow on Wednesday mainly extreme eastern...
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
‘It’s scary’: Spokane Valley teen’s car stolen from outside home while warming up
A Spokane Valley family is frustrated as their son's car was stolen from outside their home last week.
