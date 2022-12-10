ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fourth annual BrrrZAAR returns to Spokane on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s largest, all-local market is coming back to the Lilac City on Saturday. The fourth-annual BrrrZAAR will be on all three floors of River Park Square in downtown Spokane on December 17. If you still need to get a Christmas gift for a special person, around 70 different vendors will be selling their art for purchase. Most...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Morning light snow with afternoon flurries possible – Mark

We’re tracking some light snow this morning with about an inch expected. It’ll be cloudy and cold with overnight fog again. We will continue to get colder over the weekend, but not as cold as expected. There’s a chance of snow again on Sunday. Plan your day.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Snow overnight for a slick Wednesday morning commute

We are tracking a weak disturbance dropping out of British Columbia early Wednesday morning that will bring light snow to extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect less than 1″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. We are also tracking a cooling trend which will drop our high temperatures into the teens by next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

It’s National Poinsettia Day! Here’s how to keep the plant vibrant and thriving through the holidays

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It’s National Poinsettia Day on Monday, Dec. 12 and nearly a month after The Plant Farm’s annual poinsettia tours, there are still plenty in stock for you to take home. Whether you’re still looking for the decorative plant or want to keep it alive through the holidays, with proper care and attention, you can keep it...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds and cold with more fog expected – Mark

Cloudy and cold with overnight fog again. We will continue to get colder over the weekend, but not as cold as expected. A chance of snow again Sunday. We can expect clouds and cold today. Dress warmly and be careful walking and driving with light snow over the old ice and snow.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog to flurries to frigid Cold – Mark

It’ll be cloudy and cold with some light flurries Wednesday morning, then the bitter cold moves in for the weekend. Be careful and make sure your pets have a place to stay warm. Plan your day. There will be low clouds, and the patchy freezing fog will continue in...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Bottle Bay Brewing is the first brewery to stake a claim high on Spokane's South Hill

The Plastino brothers – Nick and Marco – have deep roots on Lake Pend Oreille's Bottle Bay, and it only made sense to pay homage to their ancestry when they decided to start a brewery. "We've been going up there forever," says Marco, of the Bottle Bay property originally owned by his great great-grandfather, almost a century ago. "Spokane is so embedded with this lake culture," he adds. "There's like, what, 300 something lakes within a hundred-mile radius of Spokane? And so a lot of people have their own lake that they go to. We have our spot, Bottle Bay, so kind of the whole idea is, where's your bay?"
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, showers, and icy side roads on Sunday – Matt

The WEATHER ALERT DAY in place for Saturday continues through the night while snow continues to fall in our northern valleys and over our mountain passes. In addition to the continuing snow, any untreated slushy roads around Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse will freeze up overnight. Another band...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Truck crashes into Spokane Valley home Monday evening

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A truck crashed into a Spokane Valley home on Monday night near the intersection of Bowdish and Valleyway. Police on scene told NonStop Local three people have minor injuries and crews are working to stabilize the home before the truck is removed. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local photographer publishes Spokane Cookbook, featuring local chefs’ recipes and stories

It's been a long time since someone put together a cookbook featuring some of Spokane's top chefs. But just in time for Christmas, you'll soon be able to get your hands on The Spokane Cookbook, which features recipes, pictures and stories from our culinary community. 4 News Now's Derek Deis spoke to Ari Nordhagen, the photographer and now author behind this passion project.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

