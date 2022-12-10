Read full article on original website
Man charged with killing woman in road rage shooting was defending family, attorneys say in opening statements of trial
Dec. 14—Attorneys made their case to a jury on Tuesday in the case of a road rage shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in May 2021. A jury was selected on Monday. Richard S. Hough, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Erika Kienas, 33. The man and woman confronted each other at the intersection of Francis Avenue and Addison Street, according to court documents.
Court documents reveal new details on High Bridge kidnapping, murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — New court documents reveal more details about the two men accused of kidnapping and murdering a 51-year-old man in the Peaceful Valley area. The man was reportedly found bound and gagged on Oct. 23. Spokane police have also arrested a third suspect they believe was involved...
YAHOO!
Court docs: 15-year-old arrested in connection to downtown armed robberies, assault at South Hill Rite Aid
Dec. 13—Two armed robberies in downtown Spokane last week could be connected to a series of recent liquor thefts by a group of teens at a South Hill store, one of which became violent, according to a search warrant. Spokane Police Department's SWAT team and violent crimes task force...
koze.com
Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
YAHOO!
Woman who shot man at Spokane Valley car wash sentenced to 5 years in prison
Dec. 10—A judge last week sentenced a 32-year-old woman to five years in prison for shooting a man in the stomach last year in a Spokane Valley car wash parking lot. Sabrina M. Heaton pleaded guilty in October to first-degree assault in exchange for prosecutors dropping the attempted first-degree murder charge she faced, Spokane County deputy prosecutor Tom Treppiedi said at the time.
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
YAHOO!
'My heart will forever be broken:' Man receives 6 1/2-year prison sentence for killing 18-year-old at Spokane house party
Dec. 10—James E. Kemple stood and faced the family of the 18-year-old he shot in the head at a Spokane house party in 2020. The 23-year-old, donning yellow Spokane County Jail inmate clothing Friday, started to speak before sitting back down and putting his head in his hands while crying. He stood again and repeatedly apologized through tears for killing Jacquon Bailey, who his family said had a "beautiful smile" and loved basketball and anime.
Neighbors concerned about rising mail thefts in the community
SPOKANE, Wash.– More holiday shoppers are ordering gifts online, providing an opportunity for crime. People in the community are raising their concerns over mail and package theft. A woman who doesn’t want to be identified because of her safety says a stranger walked up to her porch and stole her package. “When we came back, I did have time to...
FOX 28 Spokane
3-year-old falls out of vehicle, struck by oncoming traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A child was injured after falling out of a vehicle at Sprague and Pines and being struck by oncoming traffic Monday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) says he is 3 years old. One southbound lane was closed for around an hour while WSP investigated the...
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the...
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
FOX 28 Spokane
Garage fire pops as gun powder burns off
SPOKANE, Wash. – A structure fire on north Broad Avenue caused some alarm when what sounded like gunshots was heard in the area. However, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) arrived quickly to the scene and determined the loud pops came from gun powder stored inside a burning garage which was cooked off in the flames.
Medication arriving late amidst mail delays in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Mail deliveries continue to be backlogged as we head deeper into the holiday season. “We go five to six days without getting mail,” said Pam Marlow, a 31-year resident of Spokane Valley. “I’m on my sixth day right now of not getting mail.” Bills, paychecks, and medication are arriving late to many residents in Spokane Valley....
FOX 28 Spokane
Truck crashes into Spokane Valley home Monday evening
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A truck crashed into a Spokane Valley home on Monday night near the intersection of Bowdish and Valleyway. Police on scene told NonStop Local three people have minor injuries and crews are working to stabilize the home before the truck is removed. FOX28 Spokane©
KHQ Right Now
Members of Spokane LBGTQ community speak out 3 weeks after Colorado Springs shooting
Members of the Spokane LGBTQ+ community gathered Saturday in north Spokane to speak out against hate. Saturday marked three weeks since a gunman opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 19 more.
Crash on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave. cleared
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update: WSP says that the scene has been cleared and that all lanes on westbound I-90 are now open. Original: Washington State Patrol (WSP), WSDOT and the Spokane Valley Fire Department are currently responding to an injury crash involving two cars on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave.
2-vehicle collision pushes truck into house in Spokane Valley
A two-vehicle crash pushed a truck into a house in Spokane Valley Monday afternoon.
Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area. Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.
