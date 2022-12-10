ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 4

Faye Payne
7d ago

it say Sunday today is Saturday ... they know something we don't know.

Reply
6
 

WFMY NEWS2

Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday. Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road. Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

75-year-old man attacked by Trinity man, police say

TRINITY, N.C. — A 75-year-old man was attacked by a Trinity man on Dec. 2, according to police. 28-year-old Brantley Walker Wray was arrested and charged Wednesday for the assault. Investigators received tips from the community after releasing surveillance footage of the vehicles involved in the offensive. Detectives found...
TRINITY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

John Thompson named new Greensboro police chief

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba announced Assistant Chief John Thompson as new police chief. Thompson, a native of Cobb, CA, started his law enforcement career as a member of the Asheboro Police Department in 1988 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2003. He has served...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

14-year-old grazed in drive-by shooting on Pleasant St. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem left a teen injured on Monday night, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call to the 1800 block of Pleasant Street about a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned the incident happened earlier in the evening, and police were called after the 14-year-old victim arrived at a friend’s house.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fight at High Point Central prompts police presence

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fight at High Point Central High School prompts police and EMS presence Wednesday afternoon, police say. A fight broke out in the men's bathroom that turned into several people fighting. EMS responded but there were no reported injuries. Everyone involved in the fight were...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after hit-and-run in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead following a hit-and-run in Montgomery County. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Brandon Michael Thompson, 32, is dead after he was hit on Capelsie Road. Investigators said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. north of Hicks Road at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WSSU student arrested after argument with her professor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University's chancellor responded to an incident involving a student and staff member that is making the rounds on social media, saying police were called in to de-escalate the situation and they are looking into the matter. Here's what we know so far:. A police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
