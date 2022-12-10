Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday. Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road. Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop...
Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
Man fatally stabbed in Trinity after attacking two women, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. — A juvenile fatally stabbed a man in self-defense in Trinity Tuesday, according to deputies. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Lee Hicks had a domestic violence protective order against him. Deputies said they received a call about an assault involving Hicks at two locations. One...
Over 40 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies seized 41 pounds of marijuana after a brief chase in Alamance County. Alamance County Deputies attempted a traffic stop Friday around 12:45 a.m., after a driver failed to stop at a stop light. The driver did not stop for deputies and ran into a curb.
Winston-Salem Police Chief prepares for retirement
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Chief Katrina Thompson has nearly 30 years of experience in Winston-Salem. At the end of the month will soon leave her corner, upstairs office for the last time. "It is bitter sweet. A lot of it is knowing that the family that I have...
Man killed by car while walking along US 220 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was walking along US 220 Business in Randolph County Thursday night, according to the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened near New Salem Road just after 10 p.m. 83-year-old Glenn Chriscoe was walking...
Elderly woman hit and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was hit from behind and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police said it happened on Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m. Officers received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators said 90-year-old...
75-year-old man attacked by Trinity man, police say
TRINITY, N.C. — A 75-year-old man was attacked by a Trinity man on Dec. 2, according to police. 28-year-old Brantley Walker Wray was arrested and charged Wednesday for the assault. Investigators received tips from the community after releasing surveillance footage of the vehicles involved in the offensive. Detectives found...
John Thompson named new Greensboro police chief
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba announced Assistant Chief John Thompson as new police chief. Thompson, a native of Cobb, CA, started his law enforcement career as a member of the Asheboro Police Department in 1988 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2003. He has served...
14-year-old grazed in drive-by shooting on Pleasant St. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem left a teen injured on Monday night, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call to the 1800 block of Pleasant Street about a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned the incident happened earlier in the evening, and police were called after the 14-year-old victim arrived at a friend’s house.
Fight at High Point Central prompts police presence
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fight at High Point Central High School prompts police and EMS presence Wednesday afternoon, police say. A fight broke out in the men's bathroom that turned into several people fighting. EMS responded but there were no reported injuries. Everyone involved in the fight were...
Randolph Co. deputy assaulted while applying additional restraints to man as he lashed out in the patrol car
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 10, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received calls to Koonce Drive in Trinity about a suspicious person. On the way to the scene, an additional caller reported a breaking and entering happening in the same area. The caller stated a man...
Man dead after hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead following a hit-and-run in Montgomery County. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Brandon Michael Thompson, 32, is dead after he was hit on Capelsie Road. Investigators said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. north of Hicks Road at...
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
Clemmons man facing murder charge after shooting on Hartman Plaza
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr., 26, was taken into custody by S.W.A.T. Sunday after investigators connected him to the death of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31. Deputies arrived at Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
Principal assaulted while breaking up fight at Thomasville High School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A fight broke out between two students Monday at Thomasville High School, according to Thomasville City Schools. The school system said the principal was hit during the fight and the administration is trying to find out if it was intentional. One student is being charged with...
Rockingham County detention officer accused of bringing vapes inside facility
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A former Rockingham County detention officer is accused of bringing vapes inside of a detention facility. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden is facing charges for bringing contraband into a detention facility. Investigators said Jefferies was hired almost...
Deadly Greensboro fire: How firefighters and dispatchers get mental health help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is still greiving, days after three young children died in a house fire in Greensboro. Their families and friends are dealing with immense grief, but so are many first responders who were apart of that response. Peer support specialists are helping them go through...
WSSU student arrested after argument with her professor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University's chancellor responded to an incident involving a student and staff member that is making the rounds on social media, saying police were called in to de-escalate the situation and they are looking into the matter. Here's what we know so far:. A police...
