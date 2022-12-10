Read full article on original website
Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 313
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 14, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 313. The investigation revealed that Valentine Junior Carrasco, 41, from Midland, Texas, was traveling southbound on SH-349. Stephen Leroy Miller, 61,...
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: USGS updated the earthquake to a 5.4 magnitude earthquake which they now say it was centered 13.6 miles NNW of Midland. It was located on Hwy 349 near the Midland-Martin County line. ****************************************************************************************************************************************************. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.3 earthquake occurred north of...
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In the minutes following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck just north of Midland, CBS7 viewers sent numerous messages, videos, and photos of the action and damage. While earthquakes have been happening in West Texas for several years, residents say Friday’s earthquake was different. “It was...
Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa. This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.
Wish comes true for Greathouse student
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Greathouse Elementary third-grader Austin Whitfield thought he was going to the cafeteria with his classmates Wednesday, Dec. 7, to receive an award, but instead a surprise was in store. Austin and his family learned that the Kids Wish Network granted his wish to visit Southern California....
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Humberto Polanco, 37, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of three charges; Murder, an Accident Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Polanco was sentenced to life in prison for Murder and an Accident Involving Death. With an additional 20 years for Tampering with Evidence.
Odessa First Responders get payraise
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, Odessa City Council approved extra funding to raise salaries for first responders. In a vote of 5-2, the City Council approved extra funding to give pay raises to those in OPD, OFD, and dispatchers. This pay raise was made available for first responders since there was a budget of 4 million dollars untouched.
Ready Midland asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced from the earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ready Midland, Midland County’s Emergency Management Agency, is asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced of the 5.3 earthquake that occurred on December 16, 2022. The Damage Assessment Form can be found here: https://veoci.com/v/p/form/xhvbcqfx646k. Please note that reporting damage to Emergency Management is...
Medical Center Hospital celebrates long time volunteers
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System is celebrating two of its longtime volunteers – Carol and Barbara Hall. On Wednesday, Dec.14, they received their 50-year pins for volunteer service at MCH. The Hall sisters began volunteering at MCH in 1972. They started at the reception desk on...
