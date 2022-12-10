Great news to read in Wednesday's Californian that finally someone has the guts to do something about the street people in Oildale. We applaud your effort and your courage. Thanks for working hard to improve Oildale. The plan to construct 50 cabins on Roberts Lane, called Tiny Oaks Village, is a very fine idea and will work if the "not in my backyard" people would just give it a chance. Did Measure K have any effect on this getting started?

OILDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO