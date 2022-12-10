ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby, Molalla police & fire

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gNFq_0jdyA3Bf00 A look at the calls responded to by the Canby and Molalla police and fire departments over the last week

MOLALLA POLICE

Nov.28

Traffic stops: 0

3:15 a.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

8:19 a.m.: Open door/window complaint reported on Center Avenue

10:11 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Stewart Drive

2:16 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Leroy Avenue

3:39 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

4:01 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at West Main Street and South Highway 213

6:43 p.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:05 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on South Leroy Avenue

11:17 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

Nov. 29

Traffic stops: 0

1:57 a.m.: Welfare check on Hart Avenue

10:39 p.m.: Agency assist on Forest Lane

10:53 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on Prince Court

2:00 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on Bear Creek Drive

5:54 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on West Main Street

7:27 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Meadow Drive

8:45 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on East Main Street

Nov. 30

Traffic stops: 1

12:05 a.m.: Missing person reported on South Mathias Road

12:06 a.m.: Arson complaint reported on West Ross Street

1:14 a.m.: Alarm investigation on Leroy Avenue

5:31 a.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place

8:38 a.m.: Animal complaint reported on West Heintz Street

8:45 a.m.: Welfare check on Kennel Avenue

10:51 a.m.: Public assist on East Main Street

1:12 p.m.: Public assist on East Main Street

2:14 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Center Avenue

3:05 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on West Main Street and Metzler Avenue

3:38 p.m.: Hit and run, non-injury, complaint reported on West Main Street

4:30 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Bear Creek Drive

6:06 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on Toliver Road and South Highway 213

8:20 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Boardwalk Avenue

9:34 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Toliver Road

11:01 p.m.: Fire department assist on Ridings Avenue

Dec. 1

Traffic stops: 0

3:26 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Boston Court

7:50 a.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jdyA3Bf00

11:55 a.m.: Alarm investigation on Center Avenue

7:37 p.m.: Drug incident reported on East Main Street

7:45 p.m.: Alarm investigation on Center Avenue

8:35 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported at North Molalla Avenue and East Heintz Street

Dec. 2

Traffic stops: 2

12:09 a.m.: Fire department assist on West Ross Street

12:59 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on West Main Street

5:23 p.m.: Subject stop at Toliver Road and Village Drive

10:23 p.m.: Noise complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

10:51 p.m.: Noise complaint reported on Patrol Street

11:23 p.m.: Subject stop on North Molalla Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TCXs_0jdyA3Bf00

Dec. 3

Traffic stops: 2

12:36 a.m.: Fireworks complaint reported on West Third Street

1:14 a.m.: Fireworks complaint reported on West Third Street

2:13 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on Shirley Street

2:56 a.m.: Missing person reported on South Mathias Road

9:47 a.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on West Main Street

10:50 a.m.: Theft, in progress, complaint reported on Grange Avenue

1:43 p.m.: DUI incident reported on North Molalla Avenue

2:45 p.m.: Minor in possession reported oN Shaver Avenue

3:37 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Park Avenue

3:45 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place

3:46 p.m.: Property investigation on Shirley Street and Fenton Avenue

6:15 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:50 p.m.: Premise check on Kennel Avenue

Dec. 4

Traffic stops: 1

12:44 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on Shirley Street

1:36 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on West Main Street

11:21 a.m.: Public assist on Hart Avenue

5:57 p.m.: Alarm investigation on Leroy Avenue

7:35 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported on East Main Street

8:20 p.m.: DUI incident reported on East Main Street

CANBY FIRE

Dec. 2

2:22 a.m., commercial fire alar

4:12 a.m., Unconscious/fainting

4:58 a.m., mutual aid

5:26 a.m., Abdominal pain

7:24 a.m., Sick person

7:46 a.m., Back pain (non-trauma)

8:15 a.m., commercial fire alar

8:20 a.m., traffic accident injury

8:27 a.m., commercial fire alar

10:04 a.m., Sick person

10:25 a.m., send medical code 1

10:31 a.m., Falls

12:19 p.m., Sick person

12:26 p.m., Sick person

12:37 p.m., Stroke/tia

2:50 p.m., Sick person

2:52 p.m., Falls

6:50 p.m., Falls

8:32 p.m., Sick person

Dec. 3

6:53 a.m., commercial fire alar

6:54 a.m., Falls

7:08 a.m., public assist

8:56 a.m., Falls

10:15 a.m., send medical code 1

2:21 p.m., Unconscious/fainting

3:51 p.m., medical transport code

4:11 p.m., Breathing problems

6:35 p.m., Falls

6:51 p.m., Sick person

Dec. 4

12:33 a.m., Breathing problems

2:05 a.m., public assist

2:27 a.m., Falls

8:05 a.m., Unconscious/fainting

9:20 a.m., Breathing problems

12:31 p.m., Miscellaneous - fire

1:02 p.m., commercial fire alar

4:48 p.m., Sick person

Dec. 5

1:58 a.m., public assist

3:37 a.m., traffic accident unk inj

4:22 a.m., medical transport code

6:15 a.m., Traffic/transp inc

6:51 a.m., traffic accident unk inj

7:07 a.m., Unconscious/fainting

7:10 a.m., traffic accident injury

10:42 a.m., public assist

10:57 a.m., residential alarm

11:03 a.m., medical transport code

11:17 a.m., Sick person

11:50 a.m., traffic accident unk inj

1:47 p.m., Abdominal pain

4:56 p.m., public assist

5:53 p.m., public assist

6:27 p.m., Hemorrhage/laceration

7:24 p.m., Falls

11:51 pm., commercial fire alar

Dec. 6

6:54 a.m., Heart problems/aicd

7:52 a.m., Unconscious/fainting echo

8:21 a.m., Stroke/tia

8:49 a.m., Falls

1:39 p.m., Hemorrhage/laceration

1:45 p.m., choking

3:15 p.m., Falls

4:41 p.m., traffic accident unk inj

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Canby Herald

Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in coming weeksMolalla High seeks to reunite students with diplomas The Molalla Alumni Association, in conjunction with Molalla High School, is hoping to get the word out about old, stored and undelivered diplomas. The school has hundreds of diplomas in a storage area and the hope is to get them into the hands of graduates or family of graduates. These Molalla High School diplomas were not given at the time of graduation and were never picked up. According to Brooklyn Dieli, the current registrar,...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County to host Longest Night homeless memorial

32nd annual vigil remembers people who have died without shelter in the Portland areaAll members of the public are invited to attend Clackamas County's Longest Night vigil on December 21 from 6-7pm. The vigil will be held outdoors at Liberty Plaza, 815 Main St., Oregon City. Attendees are invited to bring new warm socks or a winter coat to donate to homeless neighbors, to help them through the winter. Program participants will include Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith, State Rep. Mark Meek, blues musician Rae Gordon, Homeless Solutions Coalition of Clackamas County President Dan Fowler and Clackamas County Housing...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

NAMI Clackamas karaoke benefit returns to Ruzzo Retreat

Have fun while raising funds for the county's nonprofit supporting mental health services Want to have fun in Happy Valley and benefit the county's nonprofit supporting mental health services at the same time? Clackamas County's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting the Karaoke in the Greenhouse event from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Ruzzo Retreat. NAMI Clackamas' second karaoke event in history will reprise the location of its first on Oct. 2 in Ruzzo's newly refurbished and heated greenhouse. It was a fun and family friendly event with about 40 people attending, said NAMI...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Oregon City Junior Reserve Officers restore Butteville Landing

Cadets join nonprofit organization Rivers of Life in environmental project at historic site.Rivers of Life Center's recent new additions to the Youth Environmental Enhancement Crew include members of Oregon City High School's award-winning Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. Oregon City JORTC cadets recently restored the historic Butteville steamboat landing adjoining the Willamette River a few miles west of Wilsonville and Canby. According to Oregon State Parks officials, Historic Butteville Store is the only surviving business from Butteville's heyday as a steamboat landing for wheat farmers and the longest continuously operating retail establishment in Oregon. "We are exceptionally happy to involve...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Visitors welcome: Oregon Capitol south entrance reopens

The front doors still remain closed because of construction activity that will continue for many months.It's now easier for Oregonians to enter their State Capitol in Salem. Although the main entrance remains closed due to the ongoing renovations and seismic improvements, the public entrance on the south side reopened Monday. Since July, visitors had been limited to winding their way through side entrances. Visitors are welcome in the open portions of the statehouse during regular building hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. "Due to construction-related closures, reduced occupancy limits and higher than average foot-traffic, visitors should anticipate...
SALEM, OR
Canby Herald

Briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in the coming weeksMolalla group eyes school bond options MOLALLA — The "Molalla A Team" will hold a kick-off party on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Molalla Middle School cafeteria to talk about a potential school bond for the district. The meeting will be an opportunity to hear what has been going on behind the scenes, discuss priorities and brainstorm ideas on how to make a difference for the children in the community. A buffet meal will be served, Superintendent Tony Mann...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Police & Fire

A look at police and fire calls responded to in and around the Canby and Molalla area - Nov. 30, 2022 issueCANBY FIRE Nov. 9 5:54 a.m., cardiac arrest 6:50 a.m., heat/cold exposure 7:09 a.m., traffic accident injury 8:20 a.m., seizures 9:35 a.m., task force 11:45 a.m., send medical code 1 12:16 p.m., traumatic injuries 1:41 p.m., medical transport code 2:16 p.m., traffic accident unknown injuries 2:52 p.m., traffic accident unknown injuries 3:44 p.m., chest pain 4:44: p.m., unconscious/fainting 8:17 p.m., traffic accident unknown injuries Nov. 10 12:28 a.m., public assist 1:19 a.m., medical transport...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby explores housing needs as population grows

City staff considers the possibility of expanding the urban growth boundary .Canby is projected to see a population increase of at least 6,000 people by 2045, a 36.5% increase, according to a recent Portland State University study. This population surge will be detrimental to the former railway town unless city officials find ways to increase housing, especially affordable housing. Canby started a housing needs assessment in 2019, but a plan was never adopted. Now, officials intend to restart the process with updated information. The city recently was awarded three grants totaling around $150,000 from the state to...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Cops, Jiffy Lube partner on slowing catalytic converter thefts

As thefts rise across the country, law enforcement is hopeful the paint and engraving service will slow crime.Area law enforcement is hopeful that a blaze of neon paint and an engraved number on the most coveted part of gas-fueled cars, the catalytic converter, will stymie thefts in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. Sheriff's offices in the four largest Portland metro-area counties and other local authorities have teamed up with oil change shop Jiffy Lube to provide an extra layer of prevention from machinery being stolen off local vehicles. The Portland metro area has, like most of the country, seen a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Canby Herald

Canby lights the holiday feeling

Light Up The Night brings hundreds to downtown Friday night as Sarah Spoon is tabbed to push the lighting plungerMemories of winter's first snowfall was fresh in the minds of those milling about Canby's downtown on Friday, Dec. 2. But that reminder of winter's icy touch just a day before was soon replaced by a warmth and excitement as Canby celebrated the coming holiday season. The 21st Annual Light Up The Night brought a huge crowd to Canby's downtown, a crowd that embraced a holiday parade, music, the city's official lighting event, and the reminder that the holidays had, indeed,...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby dancers keep flying high

The CHS dance team got things rolling in early November and success continues to follow them as their season heats up.Canby High School's dance team got its season off to an official start with a competition at Reynolds High School on Nov. 19. The Cougars snagged first place finishes in modern and contemporary dance, then pulled a surprise second place out of the jazz category. "We have not done a dance in the jazz category for 14 years," coach Jennifer Chaffee said. "It's fun to be trying something new and the dancers have embraced it and are working really hard...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Council eyes coming open seat

Councilor Sarah Spoon announced her impending resignation, effective Dec. 23, at recent meetingThe city of Canby is looking to fill a coming empty seat by Dec. 23 and is seeking applicants to fill that open seat, which runs until Dec. 31, 2024. Councilor Sarah Spoon announced her resignation, effective Dec. 23, at the Nov. 16 city council meeting. As applications are submitted to the city, completed applications will be sent to the Canby City Council for its review. Interviews will be held during the evening of Dec. 21 at 6 or 7 p.m. The start time will be confirmed based on the number of applications received. The deadline for candidates to submit their applications will be Friday, Dec. 16. Qualified applicants must have been a resident of the city of Canby for the 12 months immediately preceding the appointment and be a currently registered Oregon voter. Applications are available online at governmentjobs.com/careers/canbyoregon/jobs/3806459/city-councilor?pagetype=promotionalJobs or can be picked up at City Hall, 222 N.E. Second Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Deputy City Recorder Maya Benham at 503-266-0720. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby 99E road project about to kick off

ODOT has plenty of projects in store for the stretch of highway through Canby to improve flow, safety. A busy stretch of Highway 99E in Canby is about to get a facelift in a $20 million dollar project slated to kick off within the next week. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the project will add features to help with safety as residents and visitors visit businesses, travel home, bike, walk or take local transit within the area. Also on tap will be the installation of accessible sidewalk curb ramps at 10 intersections, as well as the reconstruction of...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions

The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Chamber gets new director

When Tracy Zawacki moved to Canby in 2021, she was focused on getting involved in her new communityFor Tracy Zawacki, the road from Utah to Canby was an interesting and creative one. But it's a path that has led her to a new role — that of executive director of the Canby Area Chamber of Commerce. Zawacki spent 20 years in Salt Lake City, Utah before relocating to Canby in 2021, where she said that "My hope was to be in a smaller town with a rich history, open space, and stunning country views." Canby, it seemed, fit the...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County's homeless children request holiday donations

Wishlist of items released by county officials; you can purchase gifts at various price pointsClackamas County has a Wish List to help give holiday gifts to children whose families recently experienced homelessness. Gifts are needed by Dec. 12 for children of all ages, including those in middle school and high school. Social Services Housing Pod offers programs to support families with housing instability. Each program benefits from the generous donations made through the Wish List. With the donations, parents can give a gift to their children. Each item donated from the Wish List arrives at the Housing Pod office and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

PMG special report: Oregon sheriffs balk at new gun measure

Pamplin Media Group roundup: Voters passed the measure but some sheriff's call it unconstitutional. Voters in Oregon passed Measure 114, which will put new restrictions on ownership of guns. But many sheriffs across the state say they won't enforce the will of the voters, or predict that Measure 114 won't stand legal muster. Even a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office was more about evaluating the measure, rather than a straight "yes," when asked if the new law will be enforced in the Portland area. In response to a question from Pamplin Media Group about whether incumbent Sheriff...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Canby Winter Fair set for December start

The action at the Clackamas County Event Center starts Dec. 2 and will feature something new this yearThe annual Winter Fair will return to the Clackamas County Event center for its third year, but it won't be coming alone. New this year will be a holiday market, which will be located inside the Main Pavilion building and will feature more than 25 local crafters and vendors showcasing gifts for everyone. Begin the evening with a little shopping, then head outside to take a stroll through the nearly half mile of more than 200,00 lights and scenes. Featuring a 166-foot...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Harefest announces bands, improvements for 2023

The annual tribute band festival will again be at the fairgrounds and there will be some additions to the mix.Harefest, the annual tribute band music festival and camp-out at the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby, returns July 14-15, 2023. This year's line-up includes tributes to Queen, Journey, Pink Floyd, Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Heart, Eagles, Boston and Beastie Boys, Motley Crue, Foreigner, Van Halen, Blondie, Fleetwood Mac, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Miller Band, Hall & Oates, Doobie Brothers and Spinal tap. This is the second year the festival will be held at the fairgrounds, which includes an...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
417
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy