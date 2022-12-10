Canby, Molalla police & fire

Councilor Sarah Spoon announced her impending resignation, effective Dec. 23, at recent meetingThe city of Canby is looking to fill a coming empty seat by Dec. 23 and is seeking applicants to fill that open seat, which runs until Dec. 31, 2024. Councilor Sarah Spoon announced her resignation, effective Dec. 23, at the Nov. 16 city council meeting. As applications are submitted to the city, completed applications will be sent to the Canby City Council for its review. Interviews will be held during the evening of Dec. 21 at 6 or 7 p.m. The start time will be confirmed based on the number of applications received. The deadline for candidates to submit their applications will be Friday, Dec. 16. Qualified applicants must have been a resident of the city of Canby for the 12 months immediately preceding the appointment and be a currently registered Oregon voter. Applications are available online at governmentjobs.com/careers/canbyoregon/jobs/3806459/city-councilor?pagetype=promotionalJobs or can be picked up at City Hall, 222 N.E. Second Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Deputy City Recorder Maya Benham at 503-266-0720. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CANBY, OR ・ 22 DAYS AGO