19-year-old receives sentencing alternative after guilty child molestation plea

COLFAX — A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after he pleaded guilty to child molestation.

Kaleb Gibler, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28 in Whitman County Superior Court, according to past reporting. He was arrested Aug. 25 for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.

The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office and Gibler’s public defender requested the special sentencing because Gibler has no criminal history. In court, Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey said the girl and her family are OK with the special sentencing, as the victim didn’t suffer substantial bodily harm.