Cold temperature advisory issued for inland and coastal Orange County cities
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecasted cold overnight temperatures throughout inland and coastal Orange County cities beginning Monday, December 12 through Friday, December 16. Overnight temperatures in some areas will dip to the low 40s. Colder-than-normal temperatures increase the risk of cold-related illnesses like hypothermia, especially for those who are more sensitive to extreme weather changes.
Help keep an animal warm by donating a blanket
You can help keep an animal warm! The Los Alamitos Chamber is collecting new and used blankets and donating them to our local animal shelters. You can help by dropping off blankets to the Chamber office located at 3231 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720, or dropping them off at the Center Plaza Holiday Mixer on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Thank you for your help!
La Palma police blotter, December 1 to December 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 1, 2022. Citation...
Favored Cast Member stays undefeated in Soviet Problem Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course
Ridden with confidence by jockey Ramon Vazquez, favored Cast Member remained undefeated with a 1 ¼ length victory in the $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes Sunday at Los Alamitos. Trained by Tim Yakteen for owner-breeder George Krikorian, the 2-year-old daughter of Munnings and the Artie Schiller mare Be My Baby...
Stick to a “Go Safely” game plan: Celebrate the holiday season responsibly
With a commitment to keeping the community safe, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence. From December 14, 2022, through New Year’s Day, the HBPD will have additional...
Volunteer bird monitoring supports habitat restoration efforts at Irvine Ranch Conservancy
Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC)’s “community science” bird monitoring efforts within OC Parks’ Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve, Agua Chinon Canyon and Weir Canyon are making a difference in the preservation of Orange County’s urban wildlands. The ongoing data findings collected through this project help IRC understand the impact of our restoration efforts and inform our management decisions.
Orange County receives $27.6 million grant for behavioral and mental health infrastructure
The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) has been awarded $27,659,059 from the state as part of California’s initiative to grant funding for new or existing facilities that help children, youth, transition-age youth, and perinatal individuals with a mental health and/or substance use disorder (SUD). This funding will support an increase of 56 facility beds for substance use disorder inpatient treatment in Orange County. Funding will provide 32 new residential treatment beds (16 male/16 female), in addition to 24 perinatal beds dedicated to serving pregnant or parenting mothers.
Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble presents Christmas Concert
The Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble will host a holiday performance featuring popular Christmas music. The performance, titled “Merry Christmas,” will take place on Wednesday Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in OCC’s College Center Ballroom “B.”. Director Dana Wheaton will lead musicians in a program that...
Walnut High School senior named winner of 2022 CA-39 Congressional App Challenge
The Office of U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-39) named Hudson Kaleb Dy, senior at Walnut High School, the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 39th District. As a first-generation immigrant with family in the earthquake-prone Philippines, Hudson was inspired to create an affordable earthquake warning app...
Anaheim ushers in new mayor, three City Council members
Anaheim administered the oath of office to a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The city’s new mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
County of Orange Social Services Agency Cypress Regional Center temporarily closing
The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) announced that its Cypress Regional Center at 6100 Chip Ave. will temporarily close beginning December 16, 2022. This location will be closed for approximately a year to allow for necessary construction repairs. In addition to contacting their assigned case worker, SSA clients...
Cypress police blotter, December 5 to December 11, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 5, 2022. Burglary – 1:22...
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for December 17, 2022
The Cypress Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on December 17, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
Garden Grove now accepting applications for city commissions
The City of Garden Grove is now accepting applications for candidates to serve as non-compensated commissioners. Applicants must be Garden Grove residents and registered voters, be able to serve a two-year term of office, and be available to attend regularly scheduled meetings. Commissioners serve as advisors to the Garden Grove City Council, providing recommendations that become part of the City’s decision-making process.
Non-fatal officer involved shooting in Anaheim
An Anaheim police officer responding to a nearby call of shots fired at a house party, has shot an 18-year-old man. A gun was recovered at the shooting scene. On Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:25 p.m., Anaheim PD received a call of shots fired at a large house party in the 900 block of S. Sherrill Street. As police personnel arrived to the area, a confrontation occurred between an 18-year-old male, and an Anaheim officer at the intersection of S. Sherrill Street and Ball Road. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the male suspect was struck at least once by police gunfire. The suspect was treated at the scene by responding Anaheim officers and personnel from Anaheim Fire and Rescue before being taken to a local area hospital for further treatment. The suspect remains hospitalized in stable condition. A gun, believed to belong to the suspect was located at the scene. The Anaheim police officer was uninjured.
