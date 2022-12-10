An Anaheim police officer responding to a nearby call of shots fired at a house party, has shot an 18-year-old man. A gun was recovered at the shooting scene. On Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:25 p.m., Anaheim PD received a call of shots fired at a large house party in the 900 block of S. Sherrill Street. As police personnel arrived to the area, a confrontation occurred between an 18-year-old male, and an Anaheim officer at the intersection of S. Sherrill Street and Ball Road. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the male suspect was struck at least once by police gunfire. The suspect was treated at the scene by responding Anaheim officers and personnel from Anaheim Fire and Rescue before being taken to a local area hospital for further treatment. The suspect remains hospitalized in stable condition. A gun, believed to belong to the suspect was located at the scene. The Anaheim police officer was uninjured.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO