Latah County adds 18 virus cases

Latah County added 18 new infections of COVID-19 this week, according to numbers provided by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.

Also this week, Whitman County Public Health stopped providing updated COVID-19 statistics on its website. The county website now directs traffic to the Washington State Department of Health dashboard, where numbers for all counties in the state are available.

Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health, said the change was made because it’s a “different phase now” of the pandemic.