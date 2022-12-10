ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

Latah County adds 18 virus cases

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Latah County added 18 new infections of COVID-19 this week, according to numbers provided by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.

Also this week, Whitman County Public Health stopped providing updated COVID-19 statistics on its website. The county website now directs traffic to the Washington State Department of Health dashboard, where numbers for all counties in the state are available.

Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health, said the change was made because it’s a “different phase now” of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane City Council to clear past-due utility bills

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council has voted to clear past-due city utility bills for low-income residents, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. In a 5-2 vote, council members approved $7 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds. This includes $4 million to cover delinquent utility bills of economically challenged customers.
SPOKANE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe

(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Temporary Warming Shelter for Homeless Could be Available Soon in Lewiston

Officials say a temporary warming shelter could be available for LC Valley homeless individuals in about a week. The Lewiston Tribune reports that First Step 4 Life, is working to obtain a heavy-duty, military-style tent it would place in the downtown area for the shelter that would be similar to one that was at Lewiston’s Salvation Army last winter. Officials from the city and First Step 4 Life are talking about what permits would be required for the tent on a proposed private lot.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Wilson Elementary requiring masks for rest of week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wilson Elementary recently announced that the school will require its students and staff to wear masks for the remainder of the week due to a rise in illnesses. The school says it’s experiencing more cases of the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other sicknesses. On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District is requiring students, staff, and...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Traffic Stop in Idaho County Leads to Arrest of Stites Woman for Possession of Methamphetamine

IDAHO COUNTY - On Sunday, December 11, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on patrol in Stites, ID when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While making contact with the driver, Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff on the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the ICSO.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
nwsportsmanmag.com

Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar

Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case

A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
PALOUSE, WA
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
129
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy