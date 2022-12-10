Read full article on original website
Second POD gives Kinston resiliency for line outages
On December 3rd, Duke Energy responded to two electrical substation failures in Moore County. Both were described as intentional vandalism and are being investigated by the FBI and the state Department of Public Safety. Three weeks before the Moore County vandalism, another substation was deliberately disabled in Maysville, located in Jones County.
Treasurer Folwell Seeking Public Perspective on Health Care Costs at New Bern Forum
Eastern North Carolina Has High Rate of Medical Debt, Proposed Legislation Offers Relief to Hard-Hit Families. (Raleigh, N.C.) — State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, will hold a public hearing on the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act in New Bern from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Community members are invited to speak out to fight for change.
One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
Resiliency Collaboration offers resources, giveaways in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across the east are learning about resources that are available to them ahead of the holidays. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities held their first ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center this morning. The collaborative, which featured 80 community organizations offered support […]
Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives
Darby George and Tara George had the idea for Makerspace in 2019. They quickly got the business going and started allowing creators to come in and use their wood and metal working equipment. Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives. Darby George and Tara George had the idea for...
Greenville police chief speaks at monthly power luncheon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The December Power Luncheon was held Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville. Police Chief Ted Sauls was the speaker at the event which ran from noon to 1 p.m. He shared what his department is doing to ensure the betterment of the city. “We want to be...
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. The Farmville Fire Department received a call about a home garage being on fire at 6 pm. The department responded immediately. The Bell Arthur Fire Department Captain, Virgin O’Neal, made a statement saying that no one was injured and the […]
Havelock meets needs, invests in future with ARP funds
The American Rescue Plan offers a generational opportunity for municipalities, not just to recover from the pandemic, but to thrive well into the future. It is this forward-looking aspect of the ARP that is most consequential. How can communities best utilize these funds to create a lasting impact?. All across...
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
After study shows they are underpaid, City of New Bern approves increases to salaries for more than 200 city workers
A report sponsored by the City of New Bern found its employees are paid below market level. The board of aldermen have approved a resolution to increase pay for 201 city jobs. The city-sponsored study released in June found city employees are paid between 5-15% less when compared to surrounding cities and counties. The proposed resolution raises pay for between 3 and 10% based on job classification and pay grade.
1 person found dead in eastern NC house fire
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one […]
City of New Bern’s Workforce are Underpaid by 5 – 15%
Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees were paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the BOA retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s...
Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
Washington gains one business, loses another
As one business opens in Washington, another one is closing its doors. On Monday, the Tiki Car Wash Express opened on Monday, Dec. 12 at the corner of Bridge and Fifth Streets. On the other hand, Cups and Cones announced via social media that their last day will be Friday, Dec. 23.
Driver arrested after drunk driving tip received
On December 13, 2022, around 3:00 am, officers received a tip in reference to a drunk driver with a child in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, developed probably cause, and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver, Jonathan Turner (41) of Lenoir County, was intoxicated, and was in...
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
Pitt Co. businesses weigh in on inflation impact as rates slow
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Prices rose 7.1% in November, down from 7.7% in October. That’s based on numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices may be going up a bit slower, but how does that impact the bottom line for businesses? WITN talked to some in Pitt County Tuesday to get that very answer.
High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
3 from North Carolina charged with involuntary manslaughter
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of a Grantsboro woman in June. Paul Dunham, 39, Mitchell Quinn Sadler, 58, and Christina Shuck Sadler, 42, all of Grantsboro, were arrested and charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday. They were booked […]
