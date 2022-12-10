Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash in South San Jose: Police
San Jose police were investigating a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that left a man dead, according to the police department. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle struck a tree in the area of East Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard, police said. The driver died at the scene.
Woman killed in morning crash in San Jose
A woman was killed in a traffic collision in San Jose on Tuesday morning. The two-car collision was reported just after 6:15 a.m. in the area of West Alma and Pomona avenues, near Parque de Padre Mateo Sheedy, according to the San Jose Police Department. The injured woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her next of kin. ...
San Bruno police release video of shootout at Camino Plaza, 3 arrested
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Nov. 26, the San Bruno Police Department announced Tuesday. Police also released surveillance video of the shootout, which you can see above. Police responded to the 700 block of Kains Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of […]
KSBW.com
Family mourns victim of fatal tree accident on Highway 101
GONZALES, Calif. — Ezequiel Sanchez was one of the two people who died as a result of an accident that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, a eucalyptus tree fell across Highway 101 in near Aromas onto a travelling vehicle. Two more vehicles also crashed into the downed tree, resulting in the death of two.
NBC Bay Area
2 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. along the 22400 block of Center Street, the sheriff's office said. The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
San Pablo man fatally struck by vehicle in San Mateo County
A San Pablo man was fatally struck by a vehicle on SR-92 in San Mateo County on Saturday, and the driver involved in the collision has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. Brandon Quismorio, 33 of San Pablo, was reportedly driving a silver...
Police at the scene of San Jose’s 64th traffic fatality of 2022
SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are on the scene of the city’s 64th traffic fatality of the year, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police tweeted at 3:15 a.m. that the adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle struck a tree near East Capitol Expressway and […]
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teen gets time served, probation in deadly Livermore crash
A teenager was sentenced Monday to probation and time served for a crash that killed a Livermore High School classmate and injured four others. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, had previously admitted to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the August 2021 crash that killed Hunter Diemert, 15.
2 pedestrians killed crossing Highway 101 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed while trying to cross US-101 on foot early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The victims were two San Jose residents — one man and one woman. CHP said that at approximately 4:40 a.m., the pedestrians were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to […]
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose
A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
NBC Bay Area
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks I-880 Lanes in Oakland
A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all northbound I-880 lanes in Oakland, officials confirmed Wednesday. The incident took place at Hegenberger Road, CHP said. Crews are working to clear the scene. This is a developing story.
2 shootings in SF’s Ingleside neighborhood Monday night, Tuesday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were shot in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood in a span of six hours, the San Francisco Police Department said on Twitter. The first of the two shootings happened on the 800 block of Grafton Avenue and the second was at the intersection of Holloway Avenue and Harold Avenue. Police […]
Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Shot, Killed While Protecting Waitress From Robbery Outside Vallejo Restaurant
A man is being remembered as a hero after he was shot and killed, while trying to protect a waitress during an attempted robbery in Vallejo last Thursday. What seemed like a normal day at work turned into a tragedy Teresa Brasher will never forget. As Brasher got out of...
SJ hazmat crews respond to fuel spill on nb 101 after box truck overturns in crash with SUV
An overturned box truck with a trailer that collided with an SUV on northbound 101 in San Jose Wednesday morning caused a fuel spill.
Woman arrested after lighting restroom on fire in South San Francisco park
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — A woman was arrested after lighting a restroom on fire on Saturday at Orange Memorial Park, the South San Francisco announced in a Facebook post. A report says that the fire was lit inside the restroom near the basketball courts. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Antioch Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at James Donlon Boulevard
The Antioch Police Department reported a fatality following a car crash at the intersection of Silverado Drive and James Donlon Boulevard. In a news release by Antioch PD, the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Details on the Car Crash Fatality Reported in Antioch. A preliminary report...
Driver arrested in early morning deadly San Jose DUI crash
SAN JOSE -- A truck driver was under arrest on driving under the influence charges Sunday after his vehicle careened into a pole killing a passenger.San Jose police said officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Story and Senter Roads at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet truck, driven by an adult male driver and occupied by three adult female passengers, was traveling northbound on Senter Road when it attempted to turn left onto Story Road. The truck left the roadway at the intersection and collided with the steel pillar...
NBC Bay Area
Death Reported on Eastbound Hwy. 4 Near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg
A death was reported on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp following an initial CHP response shortly after 11 a.m. The right lanes of eastbound Highway 4 remained closed...
