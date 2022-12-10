A woman was killed in a traffic collision in San Jose on Tuesday morning. The two-car collision was reported just after 6:15 a.m. in the area of West Alma and Pomona avenues, near Parque de Padre Mateo Sheedy, according to the San Jose Police Department. The injured woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her next of kin. ...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO