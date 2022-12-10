ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

NBC Bay Area

Man Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash in South San Jose: Police

San Jose police were investigating a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that left a man dead, according to the police department. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle struck a tree in the area of East Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard, police said. The driver died at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Woman killed in morning crash in San Jose

A woman was killed in a traffic collision in San Jose on Tuesday morning. The two-car collision was reported just after 6:15 a.m. in the area of West Alma and Pomona avenues, near Parque de Padre Mateo Sheedy, according to the San Jose Police Department. The injured woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her next of kin. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Family mourns victim of fatal tree accident on Highway 101

GONZALES, Calif. — Ezequiel Sanchez was one of the two people who died as a result of an accident that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, a eucalyptus tree fell across Highway 101 in near Aromas onto a travelling vehicle. Two more vehicles also crashed into the downed tree, resulting in the death of two.
AROMAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. along the 22400 block of Center Street, the sheriff's office said. The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
KTVU FOX 2

Teen gets time served, probation in deadly Livermore crash

A teenager was sentenced Monday to probation and time served for a crash that killed a Livermore High School classmate and injured four others. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, had previously admitted to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the August 2021 crash that killed Hunter Diemert, 15.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

2 pedestrians killed crossing Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed while trying to cross US-101 on foot early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The victims were two San Jose residents — one man and one woman. CHP said that at approximately 4:40 a.m., the pedestrians were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose

A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks I-880 Lanes in Oakland

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all northbound I-880 lanes in Oakland, officials confirmed Wednesday. The incident took place at Hegenberger Road, CHP said. Crews are working to clear the scene. This is a developing story.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antioch Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at James Donlon Boulevard

The Antioch Police Department reported a fatality following a car crash at the intersection of Silverado Drive and James Donlon Boulevard. In a news release by Antioch PD, the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Details on the Car Crash Fatality Reported in Antioch. A preliminary report...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested in early morning deadly San Jose DUI crash

SAN JOSE -- A truck driver was under arrest on driving under the influence charges Sunday after his vehicle careened into a pole killing a passenger.San Jose police said officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Story and Senter Roads at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet truck, driven by an adult male driver and occupied by three adult female passengers, was traveling northbound on Senter Road when it attempted to turn left onto Story Road. The truck left the roadway at the intersection and collided with the steel pillar...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Death Reported on Eastbound Hwy. 4 Near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg

A death was reported on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp following an initial CHP response shortly after 11 a.m. The right lanes of eastbound Highway 4 remained closed...
PITTSBURG, CA

