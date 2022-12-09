Read full article on original website
Woman pulled unresponsive from Napili Bay was from Oregon
Dec. 14—Maui police have identified a woman pulled unresponsive from Napili Bay waters Monday as Nancy Pierce, 67, of Oak Grove, Ore. Police said at about 12:52 o.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call in the area about an unresponsive female in the water. Upon arrival, bystanders had already pulled her to shore and were performing life-saving measures.
Minnesota man gets eight years in prison for Appleton shooting
APPLETON - A 20-year old Minnesota man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court after being convicted of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with a February 2022 shooting on West College Avenue. Jonathan Yang, of St. Paul, Minn.,...
Police looking at suspects in Falls latest homicide, continuing to look into circumstances of woman found dead on Tronolobe PLace
Dec. 13—Falls Police detectives are reportedly narrowing their list of possible suspects in the fatal shooting on a woman early Saturday morning. Investigators in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were "looking at potential suspects" on Monday and said they were making progress in their probe of the Falls' 10th homicide of 2022.
