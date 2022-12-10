Chapel Hill vs. Boerne football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Boerne faces China Spring in first-ever high school football championship
The district is giving schools the day off to go support the Greyhounds.
universitystar.com
Kinne introduced as Texas State’s 21st head football coach
G.J. Kinne was officially introduced as the 21st head football coach of Texas State Wednesday afternoon by President Kelly Damphousse and Athletic Director Don Coryell in front of a gathering of Bobcat alumni, boosters and other VIPs. During the introductory press conference, Kinne spoke of his philosophy as a player’s...
theanalyst.com
FCS Quarterfinal-Round Playoff Review: UIW’s 66-63 Win Highlights the Huge Performances
The semifinalists in the FCS playoffs are doing their best to keep jaws dropping. From UIW’s offensive wizardry to North Dakota State’s stout defense to Montana State’s dominating rushing attack, the quarterfinal-round winners impressed Friday night. On Saturday, top-seeded South Dakota State had its hands full against...
KSAT 12
Boerne ISD cancels school Friday so staff, students can attend state championship game
Boerne ISD has canceled classes for Friday, Dec. 16 so students, parents and staff can attend the Boerne Greyhounds UIL State Championship game in Arlington. The game is set for 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, where the Greyhounds will face Decatur or China Spring. “This is a district-wide closure, meaning...
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
3 Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation for New Year’s
There are tons of places across the Lone Star State offering tons of festive fun perfect for making memories.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA
Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Texas cafe ranked among best hot chocolate spots across the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sooner or later the temperatures in Texas will catch up with the holiday season and one of the best things to do on a cold night is enjoy some hot chocolate with friends or family. We all know that it’s easy to make some decent hot...
Hispanic Elvis to Uvalde: San Antonio's most impactful news stories in 2022
Let's take a look back at 2022.
San Antonio high schools to begin testing for tuberculosis Monday after student falls ill
100 people at Northside ISD's Brandeis, Clark and O'Connor high schools will be tested this week.
Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
KSAT 12
US Army soldier from San Antonio dies in pedestrian accident in Fort Bragg
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier from San Antonio who was stationed at Fort Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle last week. Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army. CBS 17 reported that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beef ‘Beer’ Guignon
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
laprensatexas.com
Little Joe honors Fiesta Ballroom’s Johnny Trevino
La Prensa Texas was honored to be in Seguin, TX last night at the Fiesta Ballroom! Our very own Ramon Chapa Jr was asked by Little Joe Hernandez and the Trevino Family to be the KeyNote Speaker at this dance that was dedicated to Fiesta Ballroom Owner and Founder Johnny Trevino! Thank You to Sonya Chapa and State Senator Donna Campbell for the Texas Flag flown over the State Capital that Ramon presented to the Trevino Family on their behalf!
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?
Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others. A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue 1964 Ferrari.
Cold weather, rain makes its way back into San Antonio on Tuesday
Chances for another major snow storm in San Antonio are very slim, but the Alamo City and the Texas Hill Country are in for some frigid temperatures starting Tuesday evening, December 13. The National Weather Service says San Antonio is going to need their coats on Wednesday, December 14 after a cold front blows in on Tuesday afternoon with chances of scattered rain and storms.
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim graduates college with honors: "Lexi would be proud"
SAN ANTONIO — More than six months after losing her daughter in the Robb Elementary mass shooting, Kimberly Rubio graduated with honors from St. Mary's University in San Antonio. On Saturday, the university held its fall commencement at the Bill Greehey Arena on campus. According to University President Thomas...
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
