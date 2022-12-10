Expert Price Predictions: Cronos (CRO) and (KAVA) Will Keep Falling While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Set To Break New All-Time Highs!

Bitcoin investor sentiment had wavered following the implosion of the FTX crypto exchange. This had sent market sentiment to one of its lowest points for the year 2022, falling deep into the ‘Extreme Fear’ territory. However, as the market has recovered with time, investors in the space have been able to take stock of losses and readjust, with the positive CPI report boosting the faith in the market. Now, sentiment has seen a marked uptick as bulls become stronger.

8 HOURS AGO