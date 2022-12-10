ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Colorado plays Philadelphia after Rantanen's hat trick

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Philadelphia Flyers after Mikko Rantanen's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Avalanche's 3-2 overtime win. Colorado has a 5-4-2 record at home and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jordan Mailata: Micah Parsons should worry about Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles players on Wednesday swatted away comments by Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, who questioned how much Jalen Hurts has to do with Philadelphia's success. That pushback was made most forcefully by Hurts' blindside protector, left tackle Jordan Mailata. "I'm going to worry about the Chicago Bears...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Joel Embiid scores 53, carries 76ers to win over Hornets

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. Embiid became the third player in Sixers history to have multiple 50-point games in the same season, joining Allen Iverson (2000-01 and 2004-05) and Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66 and 1967-68). It is also the 30th game in Embiid's career with 40 points and 10 rebounds. The only other player in franchise history to accomplish that feat was Chamberlain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eagles on to 'way bigger goals' after clinching playoff spot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Coach Nick Sirianni suggested it hadn't occurred to him that the Philadelphia Eagles had clinched a playoff spot until it was brought to his attention inside the locker room following Sunday's 48-22 romp of the New York Giants. "They said that to me in there and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

