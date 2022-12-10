Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply to get $1,200 per monthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Ex-Walmart CEO plans to build a $400B "utopian smart city" the size of San Fran by 2030, considering Arizona as its hostJalyn SmootArizona State
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash in South San Jose: Police
San Jose police were investigating a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that left a man dead, according to the police department. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle struck a tree in the area of East Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard, police said. The driver died at the scene.
Police at the scene of San Jose’s 64th traffic fatality of 2022
SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are on the scene of the city’s 64th traffic fatality of the year, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police tweeted at 3:15 a.m. that the adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle struck a tree near East Capitol Expressway and […]
sfstandard.com
Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco
San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of motorcyclist killed in San Francisco has message for motorists
SAN FRANCISCO - The wife and parents of the motorcyclist killed on his way to work in San Francisco shared their story in hopes of saving lives. They warned motorists to be extra cautious. They said they don't want other families to experience the pain they're coping with right now.
San Bruno police release video of shootout at Camino Plaza, 3 arrested
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Nov. 26, the San Bruno Police Department announced Tuesday. Police also released surveillance video of the shootout, which you can see above. Police responded to the 700 block of Kains Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of […]
EXCLUSIVE: 79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on SF Muni bus, highlighting increase in attacks
"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot." Lisa, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, says it was a straight up random attack - the man in the red hooded jacket did not take anything from her.
2 shootings in SF’s Ingleside neighborhood Monday night, Tuesday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were shot in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood in a span of six hours, the San Francisco Police Department said on Twitter. The first of the two shootings happened on the 800 block of Grafton Avenue and the second was at the intersection of Holloway Avenue and Harold Avenue. Police […]
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose
A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
NBC Bay Area
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks I-880 Lanes in Oakland
A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all northbound I-880 lanes in Oakland, officials confirmed Wednesday. The incident took place at Hegenberger Road, CHP said. Crews are working to clear the scene. This is a developing story.
Two injured after gunman fires into San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were injured Monday night when someone fired a gun into a building in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.San Francisco police said the shooting was reported at 9:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bryant Street.The two men in their 30s were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. There was no immediate word on their condition.No arrest has been made in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available. Investigators also did not reveal if the shooting was targeted or random.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
Woman arrested after lighting restroom on fire in South San Francisco park
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — A woman was arrested after lighting a restroom on fire on Saturday at Orange Memorial Park, the South San Francisco announced in a Facebook post. A report says that the fire was lit inside the restroom near the basketball courts. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect […]
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
Tiburon police sergeant shoots self in police station
A Tiburon Police Department sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials.
Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
NBC Bay Area
2 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. along the 22400 block of Center Street, the sheriff's office said. The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Kills USPS Driver in Oakland
A Postal Service driver of a big rig died recently in Oakland in a hit-and-run due to racing cars. The accident happened at about 1:05 a.m. along southbound Interstate 880 near Broadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Ford and black sedan were racing when the first vehicle’s driver lost control and struck the big rig’s side.
Woman fatally stabbed by relative in San Francisco’s Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city’s Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is related to the suspect, […]
Comments / 0