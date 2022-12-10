ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Man Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash in South San Jose: Police

San Jose police were investigating a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that left a man dead, according to the police department. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle struck a tree in the area of East Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard, police said. The driver died at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose

A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks I-880 Lanes in Oakland

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all northbound I-880 lanes in Oakland, officials confirmed Wednesday. The incident took place at Hegenberger Road, CHP said. Crews are working to clear the scene. This is a developing story.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two injured after gunman fires into San Francisco building

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were injured Monday night when someone fired a gun into a building in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.San Francisco police said the shooting was reported at 9:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bryant Street.The two men in their 30s were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. There was no immediate word on their condition.No arrest has been made in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available. Investigators also did not reveal if the shooting was targeted or random.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. along the 22400 block of Center Street, the sheriff's office said. The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
KTVU FOX 2

27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Kills USPS Driver in Oakland

A Postal Service driver of a big rig died recently in Oakland in a hit-and-run due to racing cars. The accident happened at about 1:05 a.m. along southbound Interstate 880 near Broadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Ford and black sedan were racing when the first vehicle’s driver lost control and struck the big rig’s side.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman fatally stabbed by relative in San Francisco’s Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city’s Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is related to the suspect, […]
