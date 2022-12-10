Updated: Frederick police officer fires gun after finding two people shooting at each other, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to NonprofitUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community JoyUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for CharityUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
None injured, 1 in custody after officer fires gun
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — One person is in custody after an incident in Frederick where an officer fired a gun on Friday. Police said that nobody was injured. Police responded to the Unit Block of South Market Street around 8:20 p.m. after “multiple reports of gunfire.” Witnesses told police that two people were […]
YAHOO!
Hagerstown Police are investigating separate Tuesday night shooting, stabbing
Hagerstown Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that occurred in the city Tuesday night — incidents that were unrelated to each other. Police said the shooting is "believed to be a targeted incident" and the stabbing as an assault that escalated from a dispute between two males who know each other.
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old arrested after using a knife to threaten coworker during fight
A 21-year-old was arrested after fighting and threatening his coworker in Curtis Bay, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say, at about 5:30 a.m. officers were sent a report of an assault that happened in the 7600 block of Solley Road in Curtis Bay. officers learned that two...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Death of Man Found Unresponsive in Yard of Residence in Olney
Per our public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, At approximately 3:10PM on Tuesday on Heritage Hills Drive, just West of Georgia Avenue (Montgomery County, MD), a male was found unresponsive in the yard of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. Montgomery County Police working to determine circumstances of death.
Police: Convicted criminal with fake ID hides gun under children’s toy in Frederick
Police said a call about gunfire led to the arrest of a man with a criminal history who had a fake ID on him that didn't have his correct name on it.
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at Rockville restaurant
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a restaurant in the Town Center area early yesterday afternoon, December 11, 2022. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 200 block of E. Middle Lane at 1:08 PM Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old arrested, charged with 1st degree murder, handgun, drug violations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in connection to a Baltimore City homicide. Members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds at an apartment near Ramblewood Road on December 9, 2022 just after 9 a.m. An identified "Ghost gun" and...
'We'll See If Any Of You Get Out Of Here Alive', Elderly Man Threatens Glen Burnie Bar
A Linthicum Heights man who was behaving erratically at a restaurant was arrested over the weekend, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, Curtiss Franklin Nance, 62, was arrested after an assault was reported at Parsley's Pub on Olen Drive in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say
Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended. A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they...
wfmd.com
Suspect Arrested In Frederick On Weapons Charges
He was apprehended as he exited a underground water culvert. Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon following a shots-fired incident in Frederick. Gervon William Norris, 29, of Gaithersburg is charged with weapons offenses. . Police say they were dispatched at around 2:16 PM to the area...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman
Update: Kaiti Brooke Jones has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old woman from Damascus. Kaiti Brooke Jones was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 10:02 a.m., in the area of Shelldrake Circle.
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects in Custody After Crashing Stolen Vehicle
Two suspects us are in custody after an incident early Sunday morning in Silver Spring. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to Three Oaks Dr around 12:20am on Sunday morning. When police arrived, they observed a vehicle fleeing the scene. After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed and abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. They’ve were taken into custody near Flower Ave in Takoma Park.
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
NBC Washington
Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick
A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
Decomposing body of likely pregnant woman found during fatal shooting arrest: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officers seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Maryland gas station made a "surprising discovery" when they found the decomposing body of a likely pregnant woman at the man's apartment, police said. Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with...
DC police release more information about deadly Metro shooting involving FBI agent
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A convicted felon possessing a weapon. That’s one of the newest pieces of information regarding the man shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent at the Metro Center Station. D.C. Police, the lead agency in the investigation, released more information about the December 7 incident. The report also found […]
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
Alleged accomplice in 2016 Martinsburg murder nabbed in New Orleans
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Lingering questions from a 2016 Martinsburg murder may be answered. A woman who was wanted in connection with the murder was arrested last week in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals took 25-year-old Dominque Perry into custody as an accessory after-the-fact to a double murder. 33-year-old Derrick Wells of Hagerstown […]
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify vehicle, driver involved in fatal Baltimore County crash
TOWON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on September 1, 2022 at W. Seminary Avenue and Roundtop Court in Timonium (21093). Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured pickup truck, trailer, and driver. The...
