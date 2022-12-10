Best Buy online is offering up this TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini for just $9.99 (reg. $17.99). Control connected electronics from anywhere using your tablet or smartphone with the KP125 Smart Plug Mini. Turn devices on and off, create schedules and set timers using the Kasa app. Use Away Mode to make it look like you’re home when you’re not. Pair with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant to enable voice control.

19 HOURS AGO