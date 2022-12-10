ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

50 years strong: These 2 people have run every Honolulu Marathon

Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: New Spiderman trailer and skiing Santas

HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Denny's may be taking over former Tony Roma's Waikiki building

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Denny’s may be taking over the former Tony Roma’s Waikiki restaurant space on Kalakaua Avenue. Public documents show the popular diner-style restaurant chain as a possible replacement of Tony Roma’s, which closed more than two years ago.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers

HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than 20 years of planning to prevent a flooding disaster in Waikiki, the debate continues. The flood walls were a hot topic at a virtual public meeting Tuesday night to help engineers come up with a new proposal. Previous proposals had the walls at 14...
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. Nainoa Ellis-Noa, 25, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and abuse charges. Noa is accused of critically beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Ocean View last month. Court documents...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aloha Beef Chips Adds Brisket to the Lineup

Aloha Beef Chips has been creating tasty, protein-packed snacks for nearly a decade now! They are one of the few local beef jerky companies who source and use 100% Hawaii grass fed beef for their entire line of extra thin beef chips. They have a wide variety of flavors, but now have a new edition! Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips, joined us with all of the details.
WAIPAHU, HI

Comments / 0

