Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals' detected in Pearl Harbor drinking water two years ago
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The newest tool in the...
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts
Proposed walls draw complaints as planning for Ala Wai flood control continues. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a 6-feet high wall along the Ala Wai Canal to mitigate a 20 to 50 year flood. Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. Updated:...
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
50 years strong: These 2 people have run every Honolulu Marathon
Honolulu EMS ‘stretched thin’ as low morale, staff shortages takes major toll
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shortage of emergency workers has been taking ambulances of Oahu’s streets and paramedics are among those complaining. On Tuesday the Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland, acknowledged morale is an issue within the department. He said he wants his staff to know that they...
What's Trending: New Spiderman trailer and skiing Santas
Howard Dicus breaks down how inflation is affecting the price of food, gas and other daily necessities. Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains vog symptoms and how to distinguish an allergy from a cold. Cheap Eats: Miyakonjo Bento.
Denny's may be taking over former Tony Roma's Waikiki building
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Denny’s may be taking over the former Tony Roma’s Waikiki restaurant space on Kalakaua Avenue. Public documents show the popular diner-style restaurant chain as a possible replacement of Tony Roma’s, which closed more than two years ago.
HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police responded to a fireworks violation in Makakilo on Sunday but first responders believe this will not be the last call they will receive this year. Oahu residents can apply for fireworkers permits until Dec. 21. Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal...
Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers
Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than 20 years of planning to prevent a flooding disaster in Waikiki, the debate continues. The flood walls were a hot topic at a virtual public meeting Tuesday night to help engineers come up with a new proposal. Previous proposals had the walls at 14...
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96
HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
The final finishers of the 50th Honolulu Marathon
The Honolulu Marathon prides itself on being the the only world-class marathon that allows all participants to finish without a cut-off time.
Suspect in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleads not guilty
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. Nainoa Ellis-Noa, 25, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and abuse charges. Noa is accused of critically beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Ocean View last month. Court documents...
Court docs: Suspect in deadly Waikiki attack allegedly used 6-inch ‘dagger-type knife’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released court documents reveal more information on what led to a Waikiki attack that left a 21-year-old man dead. Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Lionel Winebush, was one of 11 men who drove from Tantalus to Waikiki to retaliate against another group for a previous incident involving machetes.
Hot cocoa shops in Honolulu for National Cocoa Day
Dec. 13 is observed as national cocoa day!
Aloha Beef Chips Adds Brisket to the Lineup
Aloha Beef Chips has been creating tasty, protein-packed snacks for nearly a decade now! They are one of the few local beef jerky companies who source and use 100% Hawaii grass fed beef for their entire line of extra thin beef chips. They have a wide variety of flavors, but now have a new edition! Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips, joined us with all of the details.
Toxic chemicals detected in Navy drinking water on Oahu for the past two years
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says toxic chemicals found in firefighting suppressant have been detected in the Navy's drinking water system for at least the past two years -- at levels deemed safe at the time. But in June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drastically lowered...
