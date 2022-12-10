ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

Chapel Hill vs. Boerne football

By Kit MacAvoy
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9TPm_0jdxxKDV00
Chapel Hill’s Drew Harmon, Da’Veon Ross and Daniel Waddleton hit Boerne’s ball carrier with a tackle during the Class 4A, Division I state semifinal against Boerne on Friday night at the Alamodome. Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

