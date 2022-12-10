Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0
France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco's historic run at soccer's biggest tournament
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he's going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas — and all parts of the field...
Will NBA Stars Hoop in Vegan Leather Sneakers Someday? This CEO Is Betting on it
People can disagree as to whether it’s moral to slaughter cows for the purposes of consuming their flesh. What is not up for debate is that the planet does not have the water to sustain cattle consumption at its current demand for very much longer. It may take years for many to wean themselves off meat, but there may be other ways to de-bovine our consuming selves in the meantime. In other words, if people aren’t ready for the Impossible Whopper or Beyond Burger, maybe they’re ready for the beyond shoe. That’s in the market space attracting brands like Grounded People, the Vancouver-based company...
