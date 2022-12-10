Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways
CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
News Channel Nebraska
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
News Channel Nebraska
Storm continues to impact Panhandle region
With the blizzard continuing through the night, officials are closing schools for Wednesday. Sidney Schools will be closed Wednesday. Leyton schools are closed for a second day December 14 while still anticipating the junior high game Wednesday. Creek Valley School District will be closed Wednesday. Semester tests have been delayed...
UPDATED Blizzard conditions force closure of I-80, I-76 in western Nebraska
Interstate 80 is closed westbound and eastbound from North Platte to Big Springs, and Interstate 76 westbound from Big Springs is closed for blizzard conditions until further notice. This is a long-term closure. Highways in western Nebraska remain closed this morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for western Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Florida woman dies at Sidney hotel
Authorities are investigating the death of a Florida woman at the Best Western Motel this morning, December 14. At 6:45 a.m. today, December 14, the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a person dead at the Best Western Motel in Sidney. The decease has been identified as 55-year-old Tammy Folden of Sommerfield, Fla. Time of death is estimated at 2:04 a.m. Next of kin has been notified.
Multiple towns without power after main transmission line fails
Grant, Ne - Midwest Electric Cooperative who serves as the main power utility for much of western Nebraska had a main transmission line go down this afternoon because of the winter weather. "We lost a main transmission line feeding around Paxton, Roscoe, Sutherland, Wallace, Dickens, Elsie and Madrid. We hope to be able to restore that power shortly." in a post made on the electric company's facebook page just before 4pm Mountain Time (5pm CT).
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County closes county roads
In a statement released at about 8:45 a.m. today, Tuesday, Dec. 13, all Cheyenne County roads are closed due to the storm. "Effective at 8:30 a.m. this morning after conversing with our county highway superintendent Doug Hart, we have made the decision to close all of the county roads in Cheyenne County effective immediately," Sheriff Adam Frerichs said in a written statement.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle accident closes westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne
PINE BLUFFS - The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne Saturday morning due to a vehicle accident. WyDOT reopened the road mid-afternoon Saturday. This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel Nebraska for the latest.
knopnews2.com
Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown declare snow emergency
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Due to the predicted weather conditions, which includes heavy snow and high winds, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday. Due to predicted high winds through Thursday, the snow emergency will remain in effect until...
News Channel Nebraska
City of Sidney declares snow emergency as winter blast is expected this evening
SIDNEY, Neb.- The City of Sidney has declared a snow emergency to go into effect Monday at 5:00 pm and remain in effect until further notice. With 8 inches of snow and wind gusts nearing 60 mph possible beginning Monday evening, the city aims to keep snow routes clear. The snow routes are marked with red, white and blue signs and a full map of snow routes is available at cityofsidney.org.
Deputies find explosive devices in Sutherland home after man injured
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A Sutherland man has been arrested after an accidental injury led to the discovery of explosive devices and other weapons in his home. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday morning, deputies responded to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where a man was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in an explosion.
knopnews2.com
NPPD customers left in the dark during winter conditions
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some Nebraska Public Power District customers are currently without power in Keith County. NPPD said the power outages started at 7:20 a.m. in the Ogallala area. Around 301 customers south of I-80 remain without power as of 3:20 p.m. The cause of the outages has...
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured by explosive in Sutherland
SUTHERLAND, Neb. -- Two Sutherland men were injured after an explosive went off early Monday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a local hospital after a 47-year-old man came into the Emergency Room with a reported gunshot wound or was a victim of some kind of explosion.
News Channel Nebraska
City of Kimball declares snow emergency as winter storm bears down
The City of Kimball has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm which is forecast to drop as many as 12 inches of snow on the city. The city asks that citizens immediately move their cars off of snow routes. Kimball snow routes are Chestnut Street from 1st Street to 4th Street and 2nd Street from Howard Street to Oak Street. Please keep your vehicle off of these routes through Thursday, December 15th so that city snow crews can keep them clear.
News Channel Nebraska
A new bakery in Lodgepole is cause for celebration for the Cheyenne County Chamber
LODGEPOLE, Neb.- Amy Richards opened the Wildeflour Baking Company at 832 Sheldon Street in Lodgepole back on October 22nd. Saturday she was joined by her husband, her son and several members of the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce as she took hold of the giant scissors and cut the ribbon, immediately welcoming a large crowd of hungry well wishers into her business.
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
News Channel Nebraska
McCook inmate sentenced out of Buffalo County dies
MCCOOK, Neb. -- An inmate at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook died on Saturday. Officials said 47-year-old Robert Weindorff passed away at a McCook hospital. According to authorities, Weindorff began his sentence at WEC on Feb. 2, 2022. He had been charged with possession and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Buffalo County. He was serving a sentence of three years to 10 years and 45 days.
News Channel Nebraska
City of Sidney closes offices, delays meeting amid winter storm
Sidney – The City of Sidney is in a snow emergency as of Monday, December 12, at 5:00 pm MST and will be under one until further notice. Due to the blizzard like conditions the City of Sidney has canceled events for Tuesday, December 13, moving most of them to Wednesday, December 14, at 12:00 pm.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
