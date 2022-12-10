Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Sparta’s Wilson pours in 44 points in victory over Whitehall in boys basketball action
Host Sparta shot the lights out on Tuesday night and gunned down Whitehall 81-68 in boys basketball action. Sparta’s Jax Wilson lit it up for 44 points for the Spartans, which shot 57 percent from the floor, 50 percent from behind the 3-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line.
localsportsjournal.com
Montague boys win nonleague battle with Fruitport
The Montague Wildcats got off to a strong start on Tuesday night and posted a 47-39 boys basketball victory over the host Fruitport Trojans. Montague surged to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and increased that to 35-21 at the half. Fruitport was able to cut a few points off the deficit in the second half.
localsportsjournal.com
Kendall Zaveri scores 17 points in Shelby win over North Muskegon
“Shelby played Shelby basketball tonight,” said North Muskegon girls basketball coach Sarah Knuth after her Norsemen had lost to the Tigers, 40-28, Tuesday night. The game, which was a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest, was played in Shelby. “They pressed and played consistently aggressively,” Knuth added. “The first-quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Grant sprints past winless Holton in boys basketball action
HOLTON– — The Grant Tigers blitzed Holton out of the gate in a 59-20 win on Tuesday night. “I’m looking forward to seeing more resilience from our team for the rest of the season,” said Holton coach Keith Swanson. Grant’s Oakley Obernauf led all scorers with...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport girls capture victory over Orchard View
The Fruitport Trojans used a strong second quarter and defeated the Orchard View Cardinals 36-25 on Tuesday night in girls’ basketball action. Orchard View led 4-3 after one quarter, but Fruitport surged ahead, 20-7, by halftime. Cambrie Hardy led OV with 12 points and five rebounds. Elizabeth Estelle had...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central moves to 4-0 with win over White Cloud
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team stayed perfect Tuesday night with a 57-18 win over White Cloud. The non-conference game was played in White Cloud, where the home crowd saw the Indians suffer their first loss on the season. Defense was a key for the Spartans, who gained an...
localsportsjournal.com
LaVigne, Ladd lead Muskegon Catholic in dominant win over Muskegon Heights
The Muskegon Catholic Crusaders opened up a double-digit first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 53-24 win over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. The Crusaders opened the first eight minutes with a 16-6 lead. Muskegon Catholic doubled the lead in the second, 34-13. The Tigers’ offensive struggles continued in the third quarter as the Crusader lead ballooned to 46-15.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven boys take down Dearborn; Sorrelle leads the way with 24 points
Grand Haven boys basketball coach Greg Immink saw a lot of good things from his team on Tuesday night. After a long trip to Dearborn, the Buccaneers turned in a solid performance, especially on defense, and gained a 64-45 victory over Dearborn. “We played really well defensively,” Immink said. “They...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven girls upend Mona Shores with Berndt leading the way
Grand Haven’s Emerson Berndt poured in 19 points and led the Bucs to a 50-32 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Tuesday. Berndt added five rebounds to her 19 points. The Bucs jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and continued the momentum into a 29-20 halftime lead. Grand Haven never looked back as they extended the lead to 44-28 at the end of three quarters.
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey, Hicks lead Hart in rout over Ravenna
Despite being off for a week, the Hart girls’ basketball team didn’t show any signs of rust in registering a 63-15 victory over Ravenna on Tuesday night. It was a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division game played at Ravenna. The Pirates surged to a 30-4 lead at the...
localsportsjournal.com
Westhouse scores game-high 19 points to lead Ludington past Traverse City West
Breaking away from a tie game at the half, the Ludington boys basketball team gained separation from Traverse City West in the third quarter and then weathered a fourth quarter rally by the Titans. In the end, the Orioles claimed a 60-53 non-conference win Monday night at home. It was...
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View boys get first win, 62-55, over Newaygo
The Orchard View Cardinal boys posted a 62-55 victory over the Newaygo Lions for their first victory of the season. The non-conference game was played at Orchard View. Some big Orchard View three-point baskets left the Lions with too much ground to make up. In all, the Cardinals made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud scores from long range in win over Hesperia
The White Cloud Indians boys’ basketball team wasted little time of cruising past the Hesperia Panthers on Monday evening. The Indians 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc on their way to a 67-23 win over the host Panthers. White Cloud junior Jayson Ruether led the White Cloud offense...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington girls cruise past Montague
A balanced offensive attack was matched by a great defensive effort for the Ludington girls’ basketball team on Tuesday night. That paved the way for a convincing 49-18 non-conference win over Montague. The Orioles buried the Wildcats early and it only got worse as the night wore on. “Our...
localsportsjournal.com
Young, McManus lead North Muskegon boys past Western Michigan Christian
The North Muskegon boys basketball team used strong outside shooting to take down Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Warriors, 76-45. With six early 3-pointers that helped build a 43-26 lead at the half, the Norse cruised the rest of the way. James Young led all...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton takes down Hesperia in first ‘Battle of M-120’
The Holton Red Devils girls’ basketball team captured the first-ever “Battle of M-120” with a 58-12 victory over the Hesperia Panthers. “It was nice to a start this tradition off with a win and we needed one,” Holton coach Robert Jordan said. “Coming off three straight losses, it’s always good to get back in the win column. I challenged my team defensively at the beginning of the game and I’m happy with the result.”
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational
The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
localsportsjournal.com
Scottville Optimist Club wrestling tournament results
Mason County Central hosted the Scottville Optimist wrestling tournament on Saturday, but the Spartans didn’t make the finals, finishing 3-2 on the day. Allendale defeated Benzie Central in the championship match. The Spartans collected wins over Ludington (60-6), Shelby (45-33) and Reeths-Puffer (42-25) while losing to Allendale and Benzie Central.
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk wrestlers compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open
The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot, but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
localsportsjournal.com
Ferris State heading back to national championship game
(Ferris State University Athletic Department) For the second consecutive year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Ferris State University Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game in Texas. FSU beat West Florida 38-17 in national semifinal action on Saturday (Dec. 10) afternoon...
