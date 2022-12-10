Chapel Hill vs. Boerne football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Boerne faces China Spring in first-ever high school football championship
The district is giving schools the day off to go support the Greyhounds.
Brittney Griner's Agent Addresses Her Possible Return to WNBA
Brittney Griner has entered the court. The WNBA star is currently at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas—where she was taken after being released from a Russian prison Dec. 8—and has dunked a...
theanalyst.com
FCS Quarterfinal-Round Playoff Review: UIW’s 66-63 Win Highlights the Huge Performances
The semifinalists in the FCS playoffs are doing their best to keep jaws dropping. From UIW’s offensive wizardry to North Dakota State’s stout defense to Montana State’s dominating rushing attack, the quarterfinal-round winners impressed Friday night. On Saturday, top-seeded South Dakota State had its hands full against...
KSAT 12
Boerne ISD cancels school Friday so staff, students can attend state championship game
Boerne ISD has canceled classes for Friday, Dec. 16 so students, parents and staff can attend the Boerne Greyhounds UIL State Championship game in Arlington. The game is set for 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, where the Greyhounds will face Decatur or China Spring. “This is a district-wide closure, meaning...
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
19 San Antonio TV news stories you might've missed in 2022
It's been a whirlwind year.
El Remedio's brick-and-mortar restaurant is finally open in San Antonio
The birria bosses are open for business.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Texas cafe ranked among best hot chocolate spots across the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sooner or later the temperatures in Texas will catch up with the holiday season and one of the best things to do on a cold night is enjoy some hot chocolate with friends or family. We all know that it’s easy to make some decent hot...
foxsanantonio.com
Pastor from Sacred Heart Church passes away
SAN ANTONIO - A longtime community and church leader has passed away. Father Walter D'Heedene from Sacred Heart Church passed away on Saturday. Walter was a longtime co-chair of the Cops Metro Alliance. A coalition that routinely worked to increase the minimum wage in the city and invest in marginalized communities.
Hispanic Elvis to Uvalde: San Antonio's most impactful news stories in 2022
Let's take a look back at 2022.
KSAT 12
So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
56-Year-Old Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roland.
KSAT 12
US Army soldier from San Antonio dies in pedestrian accident in Fort Bragg
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier from San Antonio who was stationed at Fort Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle last week. Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army. CBS 17 reported that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?
Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others. A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue 1964 Ferrari.
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim graduates college with honors: "Lexi would be proud"
SAN ANTONIO — More than six months after losing her daughter in the Robb Elementary mass shooting, Kimberly Rubio graduated with honors from St. Mary's University in San Antonio. On Saturday, the university held its fall commencement at the Bill Greehey Arena on campus. According to University President Thomas...
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
mycanyonlake.com
Country Music Star Randy Rogers To Make “Huge” Donation to Crisis Center of Comal County Monday
New Braunfels-based country music star Randy Rogers will make a “huge” five-figure donation to the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) 11 a.m. Monday at 655 Landa St., future home of the nonprofit, whose shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault on Common Street burned to the ground in April.
