Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Reuters

The year Russia turbocharged a global energy crisis

Dec 13 (Reuters) - For the energy industry, 2022 will be remembered as the year Russia's invasion of Ukraine accelerated a global energy crisis. The invasion, and subsequent Western sanctions, heaped new pressures on oil and gas supplies already strained from the rapid economic rebound from the pandemic.
The Hill

NASA satellite to survey worldwide water from space

Equilibrium is a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up here or in the box below. An international satellite mission is scheduled to blast off from California on Thursday, with the goal of mapping the world’s water resources like never before.  The science initiative, led by NASA, will conduct…
AFP

Peru declares state of emergency as ousted leader remains in prison

Peru declared a nationwide state of emergency Wednesday over violent protests against the ouster and arrest of ex-president Pedro Castillo that have left seven people dead. Five people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces on Monday, following another two on Sunday.
AFP

Ukraine downs swarm of attack drones over Kyiv

Ukraine said Wednesday it had shot down more than a dozen Iranian-made drones in Moscow's latest assault on Kyiv.  - US citizen freed - Ukraine separately said Wednesday it had secured the release of a US citizen as well as 64 Ukrainian members of the military in its latest prisoner swap with Russian forces.
