Auburn, AL

McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky’s 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games....
Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
Pac-12 team working to flip Notre Dame running back commit

As Notre Dame looks to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period just a week away, a significant amount of effort remains in keeping the committed players from flipping. We’ve seen commits pull off their pledges as five-star Keon Keeley recently chose Alabama after originally being a Notre Dame commitment. The Irish have also seen former cornerback pledge Justyn Rhett change his mind and choose Georgia as well as running back Dylan Edwards who recently flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
Eagles’ Sanders, Raiders’ Adams among best bets to score

The fantasy playoffs are here and these scoring stars have a vast sample size to bolster their likelihoods to pay off for you in Week 15. These are the best bets to score. Williams is nothing if not prolific in the end zone this season for the Lions. He’s only topped 100 rushing yards once, in Week 4, but he’s scored more rushing TDs (14) than any other back in the NFL. He’s 49.91% TD dependent and he’s taking -125 odds to score with him into a matchup with the Jets front, a team that is middling against the run (18th), but makes for the worst matchup (32nd) for opposing WRs.
NBA, players finalize new Feb. 8 deadline for CBA opt-out

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA and its players now have until Feb. 8 if either side wants to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, after the league’s board of governors on Wednesday approved a plan to push the deadline back. The original opt-out deadline was...
Tigers bring back LHP Matthew Boyd with $10M, 1-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are bringing back left-hander Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. The Tigers announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with the 31-year-old Boyd, who pitched in Detroit from 2015-21. “I feel like there’s some unfinished business here,” Boyd said. He can...
