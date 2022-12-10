As Notre Dame looks to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period just a week away, a significant amount of effort remains in keeping the committed players from flipping. We’ve seen commits pull off their pledges as five-star Keon Keeley recently chose Alabama after originally being a Notre Dame commitment. The Irish have also seen former cornerback pledge Justyn Rhett change his mind and choose Georgia as well as running back Dylan Edwards who recently flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO