Richmond, VA

WTOP

McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky’s 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTOP

Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 team working to flip Notre Dame running back commit

As Notre Dame looks to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period just a week away, a significant amount of effort remains in keeping the committed players from flipping. We’ve seen commits pull off their pledges as five-star Keon Keeley recently chose Alabama after originally being a Notre Dame commitment. The Irish have also seen former cornerback pledge Justyn Rhett change his mind and choose Georgia as well as running back Dylan Edwards who recently flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTOP

Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush

The Freedom-Woodbridge High football team attracted plenty of attention for its record-setting offense this season. Its defense, led by standout defensive end TJ Bush, wasn’t too shabby either. Bush had two sacks and made five tackles for loss this past Saturday, helping the Eagles put the finishing touch on...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Durant family donates $500K to Bowie State for new basketball court

NBA star and Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant is giving back to the oldest historically Black university in Maryland, Bowie State University. A donation from his family foundation will help upgrade the basketball arena. Wanda Durant, Kevin’s mother, presented the $500,000 donation to the school where she remembers...
BOWIE, MD

