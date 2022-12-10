ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WTOP

Hurricanes host the Kraken in a non-conference matchup

Seattle Kraken (16-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. Carolina has gone 5-3-1 in home games and 16-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes have given up 73 goals...
RALEIGH, NC
WTOP

Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky’s 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTOP

Wedgewood stops 35 shots as Stars down Devils 4-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as the Dallas Stars beat New Jersey 4-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their third straight loss. With...
NEWARK, NJ

