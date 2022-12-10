ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hurricanes host the Kraken in a non-conference matchup

Seattle Kraken (16-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. Carolina has gone 5-3-1 in home games and 16-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes have given up 73 goals...
RALEIGH, NC
By the numbers: Alex Ovechkin’s road to 800 career goals

By the numbers: Alex Ovechkin’s road to 800 career goals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Alex Ovechkin continued his ascent up the NHL leaderboard with his 800th career goal Tuesday, joining generational icons Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players in league history to ever reach the threshold.
Wedgewood stops 35 shots as Stars down Devils 4-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as the Dallas Stars beat New Jersey 4-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their third straight loss. With...
NEWARK, NJ
Jets QB White says ribs ‘good,’ waiting on docs’ clearance

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (AP) — A few sore ribs didn’t get in the way of Mike White doing some serious shopping. The New York Jets quarterback joined several of his teammates Tuesday night in hosting 25 students from Brooklyn Community Services’ Jets Academy in a shopping spree at a Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Tigers bring back LHP Matthew Boyd with $10M, 1-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are bringing back left-hander Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. The Tigers announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with the 31-year-old Boyd, who pitched in Detroit from 2015-21. “I feel like there’s some unfinished business here,” Boyd said. He can...
DETROIT, MI
Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
TENNESSEE STATE

