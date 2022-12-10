ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

DC’s in-car breathalyzer program for DUI offenders to be mandatory

A D.C. law targeting impaired drivers now has some teeth to it, according to an advocacy group working to prevent drunk and drugged driving in the D.C. region. D.C. residents with a District driver’s license will be required to enroll in the Department of Motor Vehicle’s Ignition Interlock Device Program if they have been convicted of an alcohol- or drug-related driving offense on or after Dec. 19.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

TSA stops Florida woman with loaded gun at Dulles

A Transportation Security Administration officer at Dulles International Airport stopped a Florida woman from bringing a loaded 9 mm handgun onto her flight Friday. The weapon was found when the woman’s carry-on baggage went through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint Friday. The woman, who was cited on...
DULLES, VA
WTOP

16-year-old charged in Suitland HS shooting

A 16-year-old student has been charged as an adult in connection with last Thursday’s shooting of a student outside Suitland High School. Prince George’s County police said Wednesday the teen turned himself in on Tuesday. They also said that a 14-year-old who was initially arrested in that shooting had been released after authorities determined he was not involved.
SUITLAND, MD

