WTOP

Hurricanes host the Kraken in a non-conference matchup

Seattle Kraken (16-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. Carolina has gone 5-3-1 in home games and 16-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes have given up 73 goals...
RALEIGH, NC
Wedgewood stops 35 shots as Stars down Devils 4-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as the Dallas Stars beat New Jersey 4-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their third straight loss. With...
NEWARK, NJ
By the numbers: Alex Ovechkin’s road to 800 career goals

By the numbers: Alex Ovechkin’s road to 800 career goals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Alex Ovechkin continued his ascent up the NHL leaderboard with his 800th career goal Tuesday, joining generational icons Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players in league history to ever reach the threshold.
NHL 600 Career Goals

