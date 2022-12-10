Read full article on original website
Seattle Kraken (16-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. Carolina has gone 5-3-1 in home games and 16-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes have given up 73 goals...
Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.
